USD 7 Bn growth in Luxury Furniture Market from 2020 to 2025 | Proliferation of Luxury Furniture Showrooms Boosting Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Club House Italia S.p.A, Giorgio Armani Spa, Herman Miller Inc., Minotti S.p.A., MUEBLES PICO SA, Natuzzi SpA, Opera Contemporary, Reflex S.p.a., Rugiano srl, and Vaughan Bassett are some of the major market participants. The increasing number of new luxury furniture showroom launches will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Luxury Furniture Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Application

Residential



Commercial

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

Luxury Furniture Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the luxury furniture market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Club House Italia S.p.A, Giorgio Armani Spa, Herman Miller Inc., Minotti S.p.A., MUEBLES PICO SA, Natuzzi SpA, Opera Contemporary, Reflex S.p.a., Rugiano srl, and Vaughan Bassett.

The report also covers the following areas:

The rising popularity of multifunctional luxury furniture is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as frequent product recalls may threaten the growth of the market.

Luxury Furniture Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury furniture market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the luxury furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the luxury furniture market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury furniture market vendors

Luxury Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.58 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Italy, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Club House Italia S.p.A, Giorgio Armani Spa, Herman Miller Inc., Minotti S.p.A., MUEBLES PICO SA, Natuzzi SpA, Opera Contemporary, Reflex S.p.a., Rugiano srl, and Vaughan Bassett Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

