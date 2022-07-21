USD 70.95 billion Data Center Market Size In Europe with 82% of the growth contribution from Western Europe - Technavio

Want to get additional segment-based and regional opportunity insights? View PDF

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: Rising data center construction is the main driver fueling the data center market growth in Europe. With the emergence of technologies such as cloud computing and big data analytics, the need for constructing more data center facilities has increased. The popularity of social media and the IoT has increased the demand for data centers to store and process information accurately with fast retrieval times. Enterprises are looking for modern design techniques to develop these facilities to help users access more scalable, reliable, and efficient storage solutions. Many enterprises have started moving their data to cloud storage by selecting service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

Rising data center construction is the main driver fueling the data center market growth in Europe. With the emergence of technologies such as cloud computing and big data analytics, the need for constructing more data center facilities has increased. The popularity of social media and the IoT has increased the demand for data centers to store and process information accurately with fast retrieval times. Enterprises are looking for modern design techniques to develop these facilities to help users access more scalable, reliable, and efficient storage solutions. Many enterprises have started moving their data to cloud storage by selecting service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Market Trend: Innovative approaches like submarine data centers are the major trend influencing the data center market growth in Europe . Many service providers are trying to change the location of data centers to cooler countries to save the investment in power and cooling systems. Free cooling and liquid immersion cooling techniques are implemented by the data center to reduce the consumption of power. Many innovations are implemented by the data center service providers to improve the efficiency of a facility. Submarine data centers would help improve Internet speeds in areas that lack the required infrastructure and enable easy cooling with less investment in cooling devices and racks. Such innovative approaches will help reduce power consumption in data centers.

Competitive Landscape

The data center market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The data center market in Europe forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the leading companies' production, sustainability, and prospects.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers Google Data Centers, which are high-performing, secure, reliable, and efficient data centers and storage services globally.

Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers a range of data centers such as Amazon EC2, Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), Amazon Aurora, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon RDS, AWS Lambda, and Amazon VPC.

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.: Colt's Dedicated Cloud Access (DCA) service gives businesses a superior cloud networking experience when compared to relying on the public Internet.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.: The company offers colocation, powered shell, private suite, and custom data center solutions.

Global Switch Holdings Ltd.: Global Switch is the leading owner, operator, and developer of large-scale network dense, carrier, and cloud-neutral multi-tenanted data centers in Europe and APAC.

Equinix Inc.



Apple Inc.:



GTT Communications Inc.



International Business Machines Corp.



Microsoft Corp.

Frequently Asked Queries (FAQs)

Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?

What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?

What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?

Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?

Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Data Center Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 15.3% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 70.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.69 Regional analysis Western Europe and the Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Western Europe at 82% Key consumer countries The UK, The Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., GTT Communications Inc., International Business Machines Corp., and Microsoft Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Internet Services and Infrastructure

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Europe market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Component - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Component

5.3 IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: IT infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Power management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Power management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Power management - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Cooling solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Cooling solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Cooling solutions - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 General construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: General construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: General construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Component

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Western Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.6 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive Scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 43: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Alphabet Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 46: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 48: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 50: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 52: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Apple Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 55: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

Exhibit 57: Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Exhibit 60: Digital Realty Trust Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Digital Realty Trust Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Digital Realty Trust Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 63: Digital Realty Trust Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Equinix Inc.

Exhibit 64: Equinix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Equinix Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Equinix Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 67: Equinix Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Equinix Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Global Switch Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Global Switch Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Global Switch Holdings Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Global Switch Holdings Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 72: Global Switch Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 GTT Communications Inc.

Exhibit 73: GTT Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: GTT Communications Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: GTT Communications Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 76: GTT Communications Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 77: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 78: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: International Business Machines Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 80: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 82: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Microsoft Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 85: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

