USD 700.33 Mn growth expected in Juicer Market 2021-2025 | Driven by Rising Urbanization and Changing Consumer Lifestyles | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles and rise in the number of juice bars are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs will challenge market growth.

The juicer market report is segmented by Product (Centrifugal juicer, Masticating juicer, and Triturating juicer), End-user (Residential and Commercial), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. India and China are the key markets for juicers in APAC.

Companies mentioned with their offerings

The company offers juicers that ensure fast, fresh, and simple blends with its stainless steel 4 blade system which has 3 speed plus pulse and circuit breaker, under the brand name Electrolux. Breville USA Inc.: The company offers juicers that crush and squeeze to make more juice, with more nutrients and a little fiber for a thicker, smoother texture from items like wheatgrass, small berries, and tomatoes, under the brand name Breville.

The company offers juicers that crush and squeeze to make more juice, with more nutrients and a little fiber for a thicker, smoother texture from items like wheatgrass, small berries, and tomatoes, under the brand name Breville. Cuisinart

Groupe SEB

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Juicer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 700.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.34 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Breville USA Inc., Cuisinart, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kuvings, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., and Sharp Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

