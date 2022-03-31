USD 701.05 million growth in Sodium Bromide Market | 51% of the market growth to originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Sodium Bromide Market Segment Analysis

The sodium bromide market is segmented by application (Oil and gas, Pharmaceuticals, and Others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The oil and gas segment held a significant share of the market during the forecast period. High crude oil production in countries such as the US will drive the demand for sodium bromide, which will support the market growth through this segment in the coming years.

51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , India , and Russia are the key markets for sodium bromide in APAC. The significant increase in the consumption of sodium bromide owing to the rise in crude oil extraction will facilitate the sodium bromide market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Sodium Bromide Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global sodium bromide market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the sodium bromide market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The sodium bromide market covers the following areas:

Sodium Bromide Market Sizing

Sodium Bromide Market Forecast

Sodium Bromide Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The sodium bromide market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic partnerships and joint ventures with small and medium enterprises to compete in the market. Albemarle Corp. offers sodium bromide which is used as a solid or dissolved into a solution for the manufacturing of various chemicals such as photographic chemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates, and for other applications such as clear completion fluids. In January 2022, the company announced the agreement signed with 6K to explore the patent uniMelt advance sustainable materials production platform for developing novel lithium battery materials through potentially disruptive manufacturing processes.

Albemarle Corp.

Alpha Chemika

American Elements

Anmol Chemicals Group

Anron Chemicals Co.

Cowin Industry Ltd Shandong Hirch Chemical Co Ltd

LANXESS AG

Nilkanth Organics

Perekop bromine

Redox Pty Ltd.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

TETRA Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

WEIFANG HONGYUAN CHEM

Weifang Qiangyuan Chemical Industry Co Ltd

Weifang Taihexing Chemical Industry Co Ltd

Windia Chemicals P Ltd

Yogi Intermediates Pvt. Ltd.

Sodium Bromide Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.47% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 701.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, India, Norway, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Albemarle Corp., Alpha Chemika, American Elements, Anmol Chemicals Group, Anron Chemicals Co., Cowin Industry Ltd Shandong Hirch Chemical Co Ltd, LANXESS AG, Nilkanth Organics, Perekop bromine, Redox Pty Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TETRA Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., WEIFANG HONGYUAN CHEM, Weifang Qiangyuan Chemical Industry Co Ltd, Weifang Taihexing Chemical Industry Co Ltd, Windia Chemicals P Ltd, and Yogi Intermediates Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Albemarle Corp.

Exhibit 97: Albemarle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Albemarle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Albemarle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Albemarle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Albemarle Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 American Elements

Exhibit 102: American Elements - Overview



Exhibit 103: American Elements - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: American Elements - Key offerings

10.5 Cowin Industry Ltd Shandong Hirch Chemical Co Ltd

Exhibit 105: Cowin Industry Ltd Shandong Hirch Chemical Co Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 106: Cowin Industry Ltd Shandong Hirch Chemical Co Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Cowin Industry Ltd Shandong Hirch Chemical Co Ltd - Key offerings

10.6 LANXESS AG

Exhibit 108: LANXESS AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 109: LANXESS AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 110: LANXESS AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 111: LANXESS AG - Segment focus

10.7 Redox Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Redox Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Redox Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Redox Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Schlumberger Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Schlumberger Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Schlumberger Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Schlumberger Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 TETRA Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 123: TETRA Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: TETRA Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: TETRA Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: TETRA Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 127: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

chemicals o

