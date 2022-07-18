USD 703.21 million Growth in Lip Gloss Market Size at CAGR of 4.58% - Technavio

Jul 18, 2022, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market report titled Lip Gloss Market by Finish and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 is now available at Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 703.21 million from 2021 to 2026. The report also predicts the market to record an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.58%. Lip gloss nurtures the lips and protects them from exposure to the sun, dust, as well as the drying effects of cold and wind; they are used primarily to give lips a glossy luster and sometimes to add a subtle color. Technavio categorizes the global lip gloss market as a part of the global personal products market within the global household and personal products market.
For further insights on the scope and parent market analysis, View PDF Sample
"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the launch of innovative products to gain consumer interest" as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. Consumers are preferring familiar brands and seek variety in terms of product offerings. Therefore, manufacturers are also investing considerably to augment their R&D capabilities and focus on broadening their product portfolios. Continuous product innovation and the launch of new products increase visibility and awareness of the brands among consumers.
However, the continuous threat from counterfeit products is one of the key lip gloss market growth challenges. Counterfeit products are usually made from low-cost ingredients that have not been tested for safety. Such products are available across the world, especially through the Internet. Counterfeit lip gloss products are, therefore, causing a considerable dent in the market shares of leading popular brands.
Request for Sample Report for Key market dynamics and their impact analysis
- The report extensively covers market segmentation by finish (glossy, matte, glitter, and others)
- The glossy finish segment held the largest lip gloss market share in 2021.
- The segment will continue to account for the highest market revenue throughout the forecast period.
- The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising popularity of these lip glosses among consumers due to their convenience and ease of application.
- In addition, these lip glosses provide a fresh and natural look to the makeup. Glossy finish lip gloss is the most hydrating of all and is, thus, the most preferred for dry lips.
- 36% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.
- Germany, France, and the UK are the key markets for the lip gloss market in Europe.
- Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America, South America, and MEA.
- The growing female population in the region will facilitate the lip gloss market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
Get Segment-based Market Growth Share and Regional Opportunities as your Request for Sample Report
- The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.
- The vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- The lip gloss market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
- The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Ariel Laboratories, CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mary Kay Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Clorox Co., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
- Ariel Laboratories: The company offers lip gloss such as Lip Venom and others.
- CHANEL Ltd.: The company offers lip gloss named Rouge Coco Gloss.
- Coty Inc.: The company offers a wide range of lip gloss through its subsidiary, Covergirl.
- LOreal SA: The company offers lip gloss such as Pro Lip Gloss, Pro-Matte Gloss, and others.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE: The company offers a wide range of lip gloss through its subsidiary, Benefit Cosmetics LLC.
Want to know about the product offerings and strategic initiatives of the contributing vendors, Download Sample Now!
Herbal Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Online Premium Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Premium Cosmetics Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Lip Gloss Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.58%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 703.21 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.66
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, France, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Ariel Laboratories, CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mary Kay Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Clorox Co., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Finish
- Market segments
- Comparison by Finish
- Glossy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Matte - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Glitter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Finish
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ariel Laboratories
- CHANEL Ltd.
- Coty Inc.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- Mary Kay Inc.
- Revlon Inc.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Clorox Co.
- The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article