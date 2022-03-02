USD 71.69 Bn growth expected in Ready To Eat Food Market | North America to occupy 36% global market share | Technavio

The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous small and large vendors. These players compete against each other to meet the needs of consumers and expand their market presence. Vendors are also competing against each other in terms of pricing strategy, service, quality of food, menu variation, as well the calories intake per serving.

BRF SA, Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, Fleury Michon SA, General Mills Inc., Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Greencore Group Plc, Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd, ITC Ltd., Massa Leve, McCain Foods Ltd., MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Premier Foods Plc, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and VH Group are some of the dominant players in the market.

Although the growth of the organized retail sector, a significant rise in new product launches, and the increasing demand for on-the-go foods due to busy work schedules will offer immense growth opportunities, need for adherence to stringent regulations and guidelines, fluctuating prices of raw materials, the growing health concerns about diabetes and obesity will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ready to eat food market report covers the following areas:

Ready To Eat Food Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Ready To Eat Food Market is segmented as below:

Product

Frozen



Ready-to-heat



Ready-to-cook

Geography

APAC



North America



South America



MEA



Europe

The frozen food segment accounted for the highest market share in the market. The segment is mainly driven by the increasing consumption of frozen foods. Besides, the convenience offered by frozen foods coupled with the rising number of working women will foster the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Similarly, North America will offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The increasing demand for on-the-go foods, especially among the millennial population is driving the growth of the regional market. Also, changing demographics, such as the increase in spending power, will propel the market for ready to eat food products in North America. The US is the key market for ready to eat food in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, APAC and MEA regions.

Download a Free Sample for highlights on the growth contribution from other segments in the region.

Ready To Eat Food Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ready to eat food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ready to eat food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ready to eat food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ready to eat food market vendors

Ready To Eat Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 71.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.63 Regional analysis APAC, North America, South America, MEA, and Europe Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BRF SA, Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, Fleury Michon SA, General Mills Inc., Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Greencore Group Plc, Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd, ITC Ltd., Massa Leve, McCain Foods Ltd., MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Premier Foods Plc, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and VH Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Frozen - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Frozen - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Frozen - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Frozen - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Frozen - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Ready-to-heat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Ready-to-heat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Ready-to-heat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Ready-to-heat - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ready-to-heat - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Ready-to-cook - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Ready-to-cook - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Ready-to-cook - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Ready-to-cook - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Ready-to-cook - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Campbell Soup Co.

Exhibit 93: Campbell Soup Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Campbell Soup Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Campbell Soup Co. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Campbell Soup Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Campbell Soup Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 98: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG

Exhibit 103: Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG - Overview



Exhibit 104: Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG - Key offerings

10.6 Fleury Michon SA

Exhibit 106: Fleury Michon SA - Overview



Exhibit 107: Fleury Michon SA - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Fleury Michon SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Fleury Michon SA - Segment focus

10.7 General Mills Inc .

. Exhibit 110: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 111: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 112: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 113: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

10.8 McCain Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 114: McCain Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: McCain Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: McCain Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Nestle SA

Exhibit 117: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 118: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 120: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.10 Nomad Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Premier Foods Plc

Exhibit 125: Premier Foods Plc - Overview



Exhibit 126: Premier Foods Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Premier Foods Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Premier Foods Plc - Segment focus

10.12 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 129: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 130: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

