USD 72.74 Mn growth opportunity in Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market -- Driven by rising incidence rates of adverse drug events

End-user - Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Contract research organizations, and Business process outsourcing

Geography - North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

By end-user, the pharmaceutical industry exhibited high demand for pharmacovigilance and drug safety software in 2021. The software is used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to ensure the safety of patients and products through pre-market and post-market monitoring as well as the study and identification of previously unrecognized adverse drug reactions and events. In addition, the increasing number of clinical trials and the growth in pharmaceutical spending has been crucial in driving the growth of the segment.

In terms of region, North America will emerge as the key market for pharmacovigilance and drug safety software over the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the increased focus on the development of cost-effective and advanced cloud-based solutions by vendors operating in North America. In addition, the increase in the number of product recalls has created a rising demand for drug safety testing, further driving the demand for pharmacovigilance and drug safety software in the region.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising incidence rates of adverse drug events and favorable government regulations and policies are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high cost of ownership, installation, and maintenance will challenge market growth.

Vendor Landscape:

The global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market is fragmented. The market is facing intense competition, which is creating pricing pressure on various global and local players. These players are focusing on software innovations and are increasing existing software capabilities to expand their presence and share in the market.

The leading vendors are focusing on inorganic growth strategies by acquiring small and local players to broaden their software portfolio and expand to emerging markets. They are also investing in R&D to enhance and upgrade their existing product portfolio and introduce innovative software with advanced technological features to have a competitive edge. The competition is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the entry of many new small and large players in the market. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

AB Cube SARL

Accenture Plc

Advera Health Analytics Inc.

ArisGlobal LLC

BaseCon AS

Clarivate PLC

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Ennov

EXTEDO GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Indegene Pvt. Ltd.

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Max Application Srl

Oracle Corp.

Pegasystems Inc.

Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd.

United BioSource LLC

Veeva Systems Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.11% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 72.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Cube SARL, Accenture Plc, Advera Health Analytics Inc., ArisGlobal LLC, BaseCon AS, Clarivate PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Ennov, EXTEDO GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Indegene Pvt. Ltd., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Max Application Srl, Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd., United BioSource LLC, Veeva Systems Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Contract research organization - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Business process outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AB Cube SARL

10.4 ArisGlobal LLC

10.5 BaseCon AS

10.6 Ennov

10.7 EXTEDO GmbH

10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

10.9 Indegene Pvt. Ltd.

10.10 Oracle Corp.

10.11 Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd.

10.12 United BioSource LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

