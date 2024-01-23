USD 751.97 million Growth Opportunity in Oatmeal Market, The Rapid Increase in Urbanization to Boost Growth - Technavio

The availability of gluten-free and allergy-friendly oatmeal is an emerging trend.

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The oatmeal market is set to grow by USD 751.97 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall environment. Rapid global urbanization is a key driver fueling the growth. As the world population increasingly moves to cities, the demand for quick, healthy, and portable breakfast options like oatmeal rises. The ease of preparation and portability of oatmeal, rich in fiber and nutrients, aligns with the busy lifestyles of urban dwellers, contributing to the expansion. Anticipated growth includes rising demand for convenient, single-serving oatmeal products over the forecast period, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The availability of gluten-free and allergy-friendly oatmeal is an emerging trend fueling the growth, while factors including the presence of different substitute products may hamper growth during the forecast period.

The market analysis includes Application, Product Type, and Geography landscape. This study identifies the availability of gluten-free and allergy-friendly oatmeal, the increasing number of partnerships, and the growth in organized retailing globally as one of the prime reasons driving the growth during the next few years.

The instant rolled oat segment is poised for significant growth. Being the major application type globally, instant oatmeal, derived from rolled and steamed oat groats, meets the demand for a convenient, quick, and healthy breakfast. The forecasted steady growth is attributed to increasing health consciousness and consumer preferences for swift and nutritious food options.

The report covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

Avena Foods Ltd.

Blue Lake Milling

Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

Bright People Foods Inc.

Castle Valley Mill

Easywell Consumer Products Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. Glanbia plc

Grain Millers Inc.

Kellogg Co

Morning Foods Ltd.

Natunola Health Inc.

Nestle SA

New Hope Mills Manufacturing Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Richardson International Ltd.

Small Valley Milling

Torto Food Industries M Sdn Bhd

TreeHouse Foods Inc.

Weetabix Ltd.

Avena Foods Ltd. - The company offers products such as Organic Gluten-Free Rolled Oats.

Blue Lake Milling - The company offers product variants such as Oat Groats, Sugar and Honey Toasted Oats, and Quick Oats.

Easywell Consumer Products Inc. - The company offers products such as Easywell Easy Oats.

Some Major Oatmeal Applications include:

In the last decade, cold oatmeal, or overnight oats, has driven notable growth in the global market. Recognized for its convenience, it caters to time-pressed consumers, offering a quick, fully-prepared, and nutritious breakfast option. The expansion aligns with health and wellness trends, providing various oatmeal options, including vegan, gluten-free, and low-sugar varieties, meeting diverse consumer preferences. Online retail and health-conscious segments contribute to the surge in cold oatmeal sales.

