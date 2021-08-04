USD 755.13 Mn growth expected in Interactive Children's Books Market during 2020-2024 | Analyzing Growth in Media Industry | Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Corus Entertainment Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co., Lagardère Group, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., Lostmy.name Ltd., Scholastic Corp., and ViacomCBS Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the use of interactive books for early literacy will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Interactive Children's Books Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Interactive Children's Books Market is segmented as below:

Type

Physical Books



E-books

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41127

Interactive Children's Books Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the interactive children's books market in the media industry include Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Corus Entertainment Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co., Lagardère Group, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., Lostmy.name Ltd., Scholastic Corp., and ViacomCBS Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Interactive Children's Books Market size

Interactive Children's Books Market trends

Interactive Children's Books Market industry analysis

The increasing demand for personalized books is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, concerns over digital addiction may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the interactive children's books market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Communication Services Include:

Global Digital Educational Publishing Market - Global digital publishing market is segmented by end-user (K-12, higher education, and corporate and skill-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Stock Images Market - Global stock images market is segmented by image source (macro-stock and micro-stock), license model (RM and RF), application (editorial and commercial), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Interactive Children's Books Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist interactive children's books market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the interactive children's books market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the interactive children's books market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interactive children's books market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Physical books - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

eBooks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing e-commerce and m-commerce market

Personalization of storybooks

Increasing number of independently published books

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Arbordale Publishing LLC

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc

Corus Entertainment Inc.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co.

Lagardère Group

Lerner Publishing Group Inc.

Lostmy.name Ltd.

Scholastic Corp.

ViacomCBS Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/interactive-childrens-books-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio