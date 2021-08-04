USD 755.13 Mn growth expected in Interactive Children's Books Market during 2020-2024 | Analyzing Growth in Media Industry | Technavio
Aug 04, 2021, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The interactive children's books market is set to grow by USD 755.13 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Download Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Corus Entertainment Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co., Lagardère Group, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., Lostmy.name Ltd., Scholastic Corp., and ViacomCBS Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the use of interactive books for early literacy will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Interactive Children's Books Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Interactive Children's Books Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Physical Books
- E-books
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41127
Interactive Children's Books Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the interactive children's books market in the media industry include Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Corus Entertainment Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co., Lagardère Group, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., Lostmy.name Ltd., Scholastic Corp., and ViacomCBS Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Interactive Children's Books Market size
- Interactive Children's Books Market trends
- Interactive Children's Books Market industry analysis
The increasing demand for personalized books is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, concerns over digital addiction may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the interactive children's books market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Communication Services Include:
Global Digital Educational Publishing Market - Global digital publishing market is segmented by end-user (K-12, higher education, and corporate and skill-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Stock Images Market - Global stock images market is segmented by image source (macro-stock and micro-stock), license model (RM and RF), application (editorial and commercial), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Interactive Children's Books Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist interactive children's books market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the interactive children's books market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the interactive children's books market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interactive children's books market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market Outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Physical books - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- eBooks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by type
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing e-commerce and m-commerce market
- Personalization of storybooks
- Increasing number of independently published books
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Arbordale Publishing LLC
- Bloomsbury Publishing Plc
- Corus Entertainment Inc.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co.
- Lagardère Group
- Lerner Publishing Group Inc.
- Lostmy.name Ltd.
- Scholastic Corp.
- ViacomCBS Inc.
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/interactive-childrens-books-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article