USD 76.80 bn growth for Glass Market from 2020 to 2025 |Evolving Opportunities with Asahi India Glass Ltd., and Cardinal Glass Industries Inc.| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as growing demand from the automotive industry and construction industry, decreasing prices of consumer electronic devices will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the stringent government regulation will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles

The glass market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Asahi India Glass Ltd., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, DBs Glass and Glazing, Euroglas GmbH, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., and Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS.

Some Companies Mentioned with Key Offerings -

Asahi India Glass Ltd. -The company offers glass products such as Sound Proof, Weather Proof, and Burglar Resistant.

Cardinal Glass Industries Inc. -The company offers glass products such as Sea-Storm Glass.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA -The company offers glass products such as Flat Glass.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into Container Glass, Flat Glass, and Others. The glass market share growth by the container glass segment will be significant.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Glass Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 76.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.64 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 65% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi India Glass Ltd., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, DBs Glass and Glazing, Euroglas GmbH, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., and Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

