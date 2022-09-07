USD 8.06 billion Growth in Silk Market Size with 64% of the Contribution from APAC - Increasing Requirement for Silk In The Textile Industry to Boost Market Growth - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silk Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the silk market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 8.06 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.13%. Technavio categorizes the global silk market as a part of the global textiles market within the global textiles, apparel, and luxury goods market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the silk market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The increasing requirement for silk in the textile industry is one of the key drivers supporting the silk market growth. In addition, the increasing R&D on spider silk is one of the key silk market trends contributing to the market growth. However, health hazards during silkworm rearing will be one of the factors hampering the silk market growth.

Silk Market by Application and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample PDF.

Key Market Segment Dynamics:

he silk market report is segmented by Application (Textiles, Cosmetics, and Medicine), Type (Mulberry, Tussar, and Eri), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The silk market share growth in the textiles segment will be significant during the forecast period. Textiles are produced mainly from four types of natural fibers: cotton, wool, silk, and jute. Even though silk is known as the queen of all textiles because of its sheen, luster, inherent affinity to dyes, lightweight, and high strength, it constitutes less than 0.5% of global textiles production. Recently, silk has gained more importance in the global textile industry. It is used in luxury items, dress materials, wedding dresses, evening gowns, blouses, scarves, and neckties. Such an increasing use of textiles will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The silk market share growth in the textiles segment will be significant during the forecast period. Textiles are produced mainly from four types of natural fibers: cotton, wool, silk, and jute. Even though silk is known as the queen of all textiles because of its sheen, luster, inherent affinity to dyes, lightweight, and high strength, it constitutes less than 0.5% of global textiles production. Recently, silk has gained more importance in the global textile industry. It is used in luxury items, dress materials, wedding dresses, evening gowns, blouses, scarves, and neckties. Such an increasing use of textiles will boost the market growth during the forecast period. Regional Opportunities: 64% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the silk market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America and South America. The increase in disposable income will facilitate the silk market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Request for Sample PDF report for additional segment-wise insights and regional opportunities

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

AMSilk GmbH : The company offers spider silk-based products including coatings, beads, films, non-wovens, and fibers all of which can be used to develop new products. The company offers silk products such as silk proteins, silk polymers, and silk powder.

: The company offers spider silk-based products including coatings, beads, films, non-wovens, and fibers all of which can be used to develop new products. The company offers silk products such as silk proteins, silk polymers, and silk powder.

Anhui Silk : The company focuses on the manufacturing and development of cocoon, silk products, chemical fiber, cotton, wool, other fabrics, and make-ups. The company offers silk fabrics such as paj, habotai, chiffon, crepe, georgette, silk twill, shantung and organza.

: The company focuses on the manufacturing and development of cocoon, silk products, chemical fiber, cotton, wool, other fabrics, and make-ups. The company offers silk fabrics such as paj, habotai, chiffon, crepe, georgette, silk twill, shantung and organza.

Bolt Threads : the company offers advanced performance fibers and fabrics. The company offers silk materials such as Mylo, B Silk Protein, and Microsilk.

: the company offers advanced performance fibers and fabrics. The company offers silk materials such as Mylo, B Silk Protein, and Microsilk.

Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. : The company offers textiles and its allied products. The company offers silk products for furnishing and fashion garments.

: The company offers textiles and its allied products. The company offers silk products for furnishing and fashion garments.

Guangzhou Z and Z Digital Textile Co. Ltd. : Through this segment, the company focuses on the production of silk, cotton, linen, wool, polyester, nylon, and digital printing. The company offers silk product namely pure silk digital printing.

: Through this segment, the company focuses on the production of silk, cotton, linen, wool, polyester, nylon, and digital printing. The company offers silk product namely pure silk digital printing.

Camenzind and Co. AG



Jinchengjiang Xinxing Cocoon Silk Co. Ltd.



Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc.



Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology Co. Ltd.



WENSLI



WUJIANG FIRST TEXTILE CO. LTD.



Wujiang Wanshiyi Silk Co. Ltd.



Xuzhou Shengkun Silk Manufacturing Co. Ltd.



Eris Global



ONGETTA Srl



Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk Co. Ltd.

Access vendor-specific insights and product offerings as you Download Sample PDF

Related Reports:

Smart Fabrics for Transportation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Home textile Market in Europe Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Sportech Textiles Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Silk Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8.13% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 8.06 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.61 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMSilk GmbH, Anhui Silk, Bolt Threads, Camenzind and Co. AG, Eastern Silk Industries Ltd., Guangzhou Z and Z Digital Textile Co. Ltd., Jinchengjiang Xinxing Cocoon Silk Co. Ltd., Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc., Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology Co. Ltd., WENSLI, WUJIANG FIRST TEXTILE CO. LTD., Wujiang Wanshiyi Silk Co. Ltd., Xuzhou Shengkun Silk Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Eris Global, ONGETTA Srl, and Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio