USD 8.22 Bn growth expected in Home Furniture Market in the US | Dominated by Klaussner Home Furnishings and LaZBoy Inc. | Technavio

Technavio expects the home furniture market size in the US to grow by USD 8.22 billion. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 2.53% during the forecast period.

The home furniture market in US is driven by the improving residential construction market. The number of women working and living independently in the US has increased significantly over the years. In addition, the drop in unemployment rates has increased the demand for apartments and houses in the country.

Moreover, the continued growth in the immigrant population in the US has further fueled the growth of the real estate industry. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the home furniture market in the US. The market growth will further accelerate with the increased awareness of home decor and attractive furnishings.

However, the inherent threat from re-used furniture market will reduce the growth potential in the market. The millennial population in the US is exhibiting an increased preference for re-used and refurbished furniture. Such furniture has also been emerging as an option for individuals who continuously keep moving to new places and have less financial stability. This shift in consumer preference is slowing down the growth of the market.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report- Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Buy the Report Now!

Home Furniture Manufacturers in US Segmentation Analysis

Technavio's report analyzes the home furniture market in US by product (living room furniture, bedroom furniture, storage furniture, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).

Product

Living Room Furniture



Bedroom Furniture



Storage Furniture



Others

Distribution Channel

Brick And Mortar



Online Mode

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, and get a sample report instantly.

Major Five Home Furniture Manufacturers in the US:

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.: The company offers accent tables, kid's beds, bathroom storage, and top-rated desks.

The company offers accent tables, kid's beds, bathroom storage, and top-rated desks. Inter IKEA Holding BV: The company offers sofas and armchairs, beds, chairs, study tables, and small storage and organizers.

The company offers sofas and armchairs, beds, chairs, study tables, and small storage and organizers. Klaussner Home Furnishings: The company offers home furniture such as sofas, chairs, occasional chairs, and living area furniture.

The company offers home furniture such as sofas, chairs, occasional chairs, and living area furniture. LaZBoy Inc.: The company offers recliners, sectionals, sofas, chairs, and loveseats.

The company offers recliners, sectionals, sofas, chairs, and loveseats. Pier 1 Imports Inc.: The company offers Akito linen and a convertible twin bed couch platform.

Request a Sample Report for further highlights on other dominant players covered in the report.

Related Reports:

Sleeping Pillow Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Wooden Furniture Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Home Furniture Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.53% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 8.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.26 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Klaussner Home Furnishings, LaZBoy Inc., Pier 1 Imports Inc., Raymour and Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses, Restoration Hardware Inc., Roomstogo.com Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Living room furniture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bedroom furniture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Storage furniture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Klaussner Home Furnishings

LaZBoy Inc.

Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Raymour and Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses

Restoration Hardware Inc.

Roomstogo.com Inc.

Steinhoff International Holdings NV

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio