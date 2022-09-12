USD 8.32 Bn growth expected in Cloud Integration Software Market -- Driven by increased use of AI-enabled SaaS

The market is witnessing intense competition because of the presence of many vendors. Major vendors are constantly competing for leadership positions in the market. International players are increasing their market presence. Hence, regional vendors are finding it difficult to compete with them.

During the forecast period, established cloud integration software vendors are likely to acquire niche cloud security solutions vendors to expand their product portfolios and boost their market shares. Vendors with better technical and financial resources can develop products with advanced features. The competition in this market is likely to intensify further during the forecast period with an increase in product and service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As.

The report identifies Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudticity LLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Informatica LLC, Infosys Ltd, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Plantronics Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and TIBCO Software Inc. as major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

The global cloud integration software market is segmented as below:

Deployment

SaaS



IaaS



PaaS

The market growth in the SaaS segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased adoption of cloud services by enterprises to reduce their CAPEX and enable scalability.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

North America held the major share of the global cloud integration software market in 2021. The region is expected to be a major contributor of revenue to the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the increased demand for computing services for scalability, integration, and standardization in different enterprises

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cloud integration software market report covers the following areas:

Cloud Integration Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud integration software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cloud integration software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cloud integration software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud integration software market vendors

Related Reports:

Cloud Integration Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudticity LLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Informatica LLC, Infosys Ltd, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Plantronics Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and TIBCO Software Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

