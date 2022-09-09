USD 8.36 Bn growth expected in Heat Resistant Polymer Market -- Driven by increasing demand for fluoropolymers across end-users

The report identifies ADEKA Corp., Albemarle Corp., Arkema S.A., Baerlocher GmbH, BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Covestro AG, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., DIC Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., RAG Stiftung, SABIC, Solvay SA, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Co., and Victrex Plc as some of the major market participants.

Although the increasing demand of fluoropolymers across end-users will offer immense growth opportunities, high cost associated with high-performance heat resistant polymers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global heat resistant polymer market is segmented as below:

End-user

Transportation



Electronics and Electrical



Others

The transportation industry is the prime end-user in the market. The segment is driven by the increasing use of heat resistant polymers in automobiles to make them lightweight, compact, and fuel-efficient by substituting metallic elements with heat resistant polymers.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

North America is leading the global heat resistant polymer market occupying 35% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the growth in applications in the end-user industries such as transportation incorporates transportation, automotive, and aviation, electrical and electronics, and construction. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our heat resistant polymer market report covers the following areas:

Heat Resistant Polymer Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the heat resistant polymer market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the heat resistant polymer market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Heat Resistant Polymer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist heat resistant polymer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the heat resistant polymer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the heat resistant polymer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heat resistant polymer market vendors

Related Reports:

Heat Resistant Polymer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADEKA Corp., Albemarle Corp., Arkema S.A., Baerlocher GmbH, BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Covestro AG, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., DIC Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., RAG Stiftung, SABIC, Solvay SA, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Co., and Victrex Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Electronics and electrical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Electronics and electrical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Electronics and electrical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Electronics and electrical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Electronics and electrical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Arkema S.A.

Exhibit 93: Arkema S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Arkema S.A. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Arkema S.A. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Arkema S.A. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Arkema S.A. - Segment focus

10.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 98: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 99: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 100: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 101: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.5 Celanese Corp.

Exhibit 103: Celanese Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Celanese Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Celanese Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Celanese Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd.

Exhibit 107: DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 111: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Kuraray Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Kuraray Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Kuraray Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Kuraray Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 RAG Stiftung

Exhibit 119: RAG Stiftung - Overview



Exhibit 120: RAG Stiftung - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: RAG Stiftung - Key offerings

10.10 SABIC

Exhibit 122: SABIC - Overview



Exhibit 123: SABIC - Business segments



Exhibit 124: SABIC - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: SABIC - Segment focus

10.11 Solvay SA

Exhibit 126: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 127: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 129: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Solvay SA - Segment focus

10.12 Victrex Plc

Exhibit 131: Victrex Plc - Overview



Exhibit 132: Victrex Plc - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio