USD 8.48 Bn growth opportunity in Drone Navigation System Market -- APAC to emerge as key market

Aug 29, 2022, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drone Navigation System Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 8.48 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.48% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report
The global drone navigation system market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of limited dominant vendors operating at a global level. The market is highly competitive with players competing to gain the largest market share. The vendors compete based on their in-house manufacturing capabilities, global footprint network, product offerings, R&D investments, and a strong client base. The competitive environment in the market is likely to intensify over the forecast period due to an increase in product/service extensions and technological innovations.
Advancements in electronic warfare technologies have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, endurance constraints driving R&D costs might hamper the market growth. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Inertial Sense LLC, Advanced Navigation Pty Ltd., AeroVironment Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Gladiator Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, Inertial Labs, Northrop Grumman Corp., Oxford Technical Solutions Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Sagetech Avionics Inc., SBG Systems SAS, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Trimble Inc., UAV Navigation SL, uAvionix Corp., UAVOS Inc., VectorNav Technologies LLC, and Volocopter GmbH are identified as some of the major market participants. Request a Sample Report Here
The drone navigation system market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Military Drones
- Consumer and Civil Drones
The military drones segment exhibited the maximum growth in the market. Technological innovations in the development of high-performance navigation sensors for drones are driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- The Middle East and Africa
- South America
APAC will emerge as the key market for drone navigation systems, occupying 35% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to increased spending on defense by developing countries such as China and India. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The drone navigation system market report covers the following areas:
- Drone Navigation System Market Size
- Drone Navigation System Market Trends
- Drone Navigation System Market Industry Analysis
Drone Navigation System Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist drone navigation system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the drone navigation system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the drone navigation system market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of drone navigation system market vendors
Related Reports:
- Drone Flight Management System Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
- Drone Sensor Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Drone Navigation System Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.48%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 8.48 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
23.45
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, France, Germany, and Russia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Inertial Sense LLC, Advanced Navigation Pty Ltd., AeroVironment Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Gladiator Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, Inertial Labs, Northrop Grumman Corp., Oxford Technical Solutions Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Sagetech Avionics Inc., SBG Systems SAS, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Trimble Inc., UAV Navigation SL, uAvionix Corp., UAVOS Inc., VectorNav Technologies LLC, and Volocopter GmbH
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Military drones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Military drones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Military drones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Military drones - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Military drones - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Consumer and civil drones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Consumer and civil drones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Consumer and civil drones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumer and civil drones - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumer and civil drones - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Advanced Navigation Pty Ltd.
- Exhibit 89: Advanced Navigation Pty Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Advanced Navigation Pty Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Advanced Navigation Pty Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.4 AeroVironment Inc.
- Exhibit 92: AeroVironment Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: AeroVironment Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: AeroVironment Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 95: AeroVironment Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: AeroVironment Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Hexagon AB
- Exhibit 97: Hexagon AB - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Hexagon AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Hexagon AB - Key news
- Exhibit 100: Hexagon AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: Hexagon AB - Segment focus
- 10.6 Inertial Labs
- Exhibit 102: Inertial Labs - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Inertial Labs - Product / Service
- Exhibit 104: Inertial Labs - Key offerings
- 10.7 Inertial Sense LLC
- Exhibit 105: Inertial Sense LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Inertial Sense LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: Inertial Sense LLC - Key offerings
- 10.8 Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Exhibit 108: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 111: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Exhibit 113: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 116: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 117: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 SBG Systems SAS
- Exhibit 118: SBG Systems SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 119: SBG Systems SAS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: SBG Systems SAS - Key news
- Exhibit 121: SBG Systems SAS - Key offerings
- 10.11 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 122: SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 UAV Navigation SL
- Exhibit 125: UAV Navigation SL - Overview
- Exhibit 126: UAV Navigation SL - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: UAV Navigation SL - Key news
- Exhibit 128: UAV Navigation SL - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 132: Research methodology
- Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 134: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article