USD 8.65 Bn growth in Children's Footwear Market |Discover Company Insights in Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 The children's footwear market size is expected to increase by USD 8.65 billion from 2020 to 2024, registering a CAGR of almost 4%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Buy our full report to discover children's footwear market potential and make informed business decisions.

Read our Free Sample Before Purchasing

The children's footwear market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The children's footwear market covers the following areas:

Children's Footwear Market Sizing

Children's Footwear Market Forecast

Children's Footwear Market Analysis

The report identifies the launch of exclusive designer footwear as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The introduction of smart shoes will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The Children's Footwear Market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market growth in the offline distribution channel was significant in 2020. By region, APAC will offer significant opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The region currently holds 41% of the global market share.

This report presents a detailed picture of the children's footwear market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

adidas AG

ASICS Corp.

Crocs Retail LLC

Dolce & Gabbana Srl

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

Skechers USA Inc.

Inc. and Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Global Children's Bicycle Market - Global children's bicycle market is segmented by wheel type (18 inches, 20 inches, 16 inches, and 24 inches) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Toys and Games Market - Global toys and games market is segmented by product (activity and ride-on toys, infant and pre-school toys, plush toys, games and puzzles, and others), distribution channel (offline distribution channel, and online distribution channel), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Children's Footwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 8.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.28 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Crocs Retail LLC, Dolce & Gabbana Srl, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio