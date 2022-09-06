USD 8.73 Bn growth in Global Denim Fabric Market 2026, 74% of the growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

Denim Fabric Market Geographic Landscape

74% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Pakistan, and India are the key markets for denim fabric in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The rising demand for denim wear from end-users, including men, women, and children will facilitate the denim fabric market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report.

Denim Fabric Market Segmentation

The denim fabric market share rise in the clothing and apparel sector will be strong. The fundamental reason for this increase in demand for clothing and apparel is the increasing level of fashion consciousness, personal grooming, and high standard of living among the end-user population worldwide.

During the forecast period, these factors are anticipated to drive the expansion of the clothes and apparel segment, which will then fuel the growth of the market under consideration. Buy Sample Report.

Denim Fabric Market Vendors

Global medical education is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Advance Denim Co. Ltd.

Artistic Denim Mills Ltd.

Arvind Ltd.

Bangladesh Export Import Co. Ltd.

Black Peony Group Co. Ltd.

Chiripal Group

Elevate Textiles Inc.

Ha Meem Group

Kaihara Corp.

Kuroki. Co. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report .

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

Silk Market by Application and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The silk market share is expected to increase to USD 8.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.13%.

Europe Protective Workwear Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The predicted growth of the protective workwear market share in Europe from 2021 to 2026 is USD 811.2 million at a progressing CAGR of 4.72%.

Denim Fabric Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 8.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.68 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Pakistan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advance Denim Co. Ltd., Artistic Denim Mills Ltd., Arvind Ltd., Bangladesh Export Import Co. Ltd., Black Peony Group Co. Ltd., Chiripal Group, Elevate Textiles Inc., Ha Meem Group, Kaihara Corp., Kuroki. Co. Ltd., Kuzgunlar Textile, LNJ Bhilwara Group, Maheshwari Textile, Modern Denim Ltd., Mount Vernon Mills, NAHAR Group, Noman Group, Partap Group, PT TYFOUNTEX INDONESIA, Raymond Ltd., Sanko Co. Ltd., Shandong Lanyan Textile and Garment Co. Ltd., and Unitin Industrias Morera SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Clothing and apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Clothing and apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Clothing and apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Clothing and apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Clothing and apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Decor and homeware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Decor and homeware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Decor and homeware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Decor and homeware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Decor and homeware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Pakistan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Pakistan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Arvind Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Arvind Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Arvind Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Arvind Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Arvind Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Bangladesh Export Import Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Bangladesh Export Import Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Bangladesh Export Import Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Bangladesh Export Import Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Bangladesh Export Import Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Ha Meem Group

Exhibit 101: Ha Meem Group - Overview



Exhibit 102: Ha Meem Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Ha Meem Group - Key offerings

10.6 Kuzgunlar Textile

Exhibit 104: Kuzgunlar Textile - Overview



Exhibit 105: Kuzgunlar Textile - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Kuzgunlar Textile - Key offerings

10.7 Modern Denim Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Modern Denim Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Modern Denim Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Modern Denim Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 NAHAR Group

Exhibit 110: NAHAR Group - Overview



Exhibit 111: NAHAR Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: NAHAR Group - Key offerings

10.9 Noman Group

Exhibit 113: Noman Group - Overview



Exhibit 114: Noman Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Noman Group - Key offerings

10.10 Partap Group

Exhibit 116: Partap Group - Overview



Exhibit 117: Partap Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Partap Group - Key offerings

10.11 Raymond Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Raymond Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Raymond Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Raymond Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Shandong Lanyan Textile and Garment Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Shandong Lanyan Textile and Garment Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Shandong Lanyan Textile and Garment Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Shandong Lanyan Textile and Garment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio