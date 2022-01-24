USD 8.91 billion Growth in the Slot Machine Market by 2025 | 35% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe | Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

The slot machine market has been categorized as a part of the global casinos and gaming market. Technavio's market research report extensively covers external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years to determine the growth of the slot machine market during the forecast period.

Slot Machine Market Highlights:

Growth potential (2020-2025): USD 8.91 billion

CAGR: Accelerating at 12.41%

Accelerating at 12.41% Year-over-year growth: 9.07%

Slot Machine Market: Major regions and key countries:

Europe (UK, Italy and France )

(UK, and ) North America (US)

(US) APAC ( China )

) South America

MEA

Slot Machine Market: Key Vendors and Their Offerings

AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming AS, APOLLO SOFT s.r.o., Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC, International Game Technology plc, KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NOVOMATIC AG, Scientific Games Corp., and Universal Entertainment Corp. are some of the key vendors operating in the slot machines market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

AMATIC Industries GmbH - The company offers CX 30 upright slot machines for games.

The company offers CX 30 upright slot machines for games. APEX pro gaming AS - The company offers slot machines under the brand name of Pinnacle and Apex.

The company offers slot machines under the brand name of Pinnacle and Apex. APOLLO SOFT s.r.o. - The company offers gaming solutions that can play in slot machines.

Slot Machine Market: Segmentation

Product: By product, the slot machines market has been classified into digital and mechanical segments. The digital segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Digital slot machines are user-friendly. As a result, the demand for these machines has increased in casinos.

By product, the slot machines market has been classified into digital and mechanical segments. The will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Digital slot machines are user-friendly. As a result, the demand for these machines has increased in casinos. Geography: By geography, the slot machines market has been classified into Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA. 35% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK, Italy , and France are the key countries for the slot machines market in Europe . However, the market growth rate in Europe will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The changing regulatory landscape in European countries will drive the slot machine market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Slot Machine Market: Customization

Technavio's market forecast report on the slot machines market covers all the key aspects of market research, from the latest drivers and trends to the key vendors impacting market growth. But if you still have queries, have all your questions answered by expert analysts at Technavio. Get in touch with us, and we will customize the report according to your requirements.

Slot Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.07 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming AS, APOLLO SOFT s.r.o., Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC, International Game Technology plc, KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NOVOMATIC AG, Scientific Games Corp., and Universal Entertainment Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

