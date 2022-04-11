USD 8.91 billion Growth in the Slot Machine Market by 2025 | 35% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe | Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

The slot machine market has been categorized as a part of the global casinos and gaming market within the global consumer discretionary market. In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of value chains is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improve customer service.

The value chain of the casinos and gaming market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Operations

Services

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovation

Slot Machine Market: Major regions and key countries:

Europe (UK, Italy and France )

(UK, and ) North America (US)

(US) APAC ( China )

) South America

MEA

Slot Machine Market: Key Vendors and Their Offerings

AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming AS, APOLLO SOFT s.r.o., Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC, International Game Technology plc, KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NOVOMATIC AG, Scientific Games Corp., and Universal Entertainment Corp. are some of the key vendors operating in the slot machines market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

AMATIC Industries GmbH - The company offers CX 30 upright slot machines for games.

APEX pro gaming AS - The company offers slot machines under the brand name of Pinnacle and Apex.

The company offers slot machines under the brand name of Pinnacle and Apex. APOLLO SOFT s.r.o. - The company offers gaming solutions that can play in slot machines.

Slot Machine Market: Segmentation

Product: By product, the slot machines market has been classified into digital and mechanical segments. The digital segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Digital slot machines are user-friendly. As a result, the demand for these machines has increased in casinos.

By product, the slot machines market has been classified into digital and mechanical segments. The will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Digital slot machines are user-friendly. As a result, the demand for these machines has increased in casinos. Geography: By geography, the slot machines market has been classified into Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA. 35% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK, Italy , and France are the key countries for the slot machines market in Europe . However, the market growth rate in Europe will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The changing regulatory landscape in European countries will drive the slot machine market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Slot Machine Market: Customization

Technavio's market forecast report on the slot machines market covers all the key aspects of market research, from the latest drivers and trends to the key vendors impacting the market growth. But, if you still have queries, have all your questions answered by expert analysts at Technavio. Get in touch with us, and we will customize the report according to your requirements.

Slot Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.14% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 8.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.07 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming AS, APOLLO SOFT s.r.o., Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC, International Game Technology plc, KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NOVOMATIC AG, Scientific Games Corp., and Universal Entertainment Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Digital - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AMATIC Industries GmbH

APEX pro gaming AS

APOLLO SOFT s.r.o.

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC

International Game Technology plc

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP.

NOVOMATIC AG

Scientific Games Corp.

Universal Entertainment Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

