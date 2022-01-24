USD 8.96 billion Growth in the Berries Market by 2025 | 35% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe | Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

The berries market has been categorized as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Technavio's market research report extensively covers external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years to determine the growth of the berries market during the forecast period.

Berries Market Highlights:

Growth potential (2020-2025): USD 8.96 billion

CAGR: Accelerating at 5.65%

Accelerating at 5.65% Year-over-year growth: 4.97%

Berries Market: Major regions and key countries:

Europe (UK, Germany , France )

(UK, , ) North America (US)

(US) APAC ( China )

) South America

MEA

Berries Market: Key Vendors and Their Offerings

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, BerryWorld Ltd., Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Family Tree Farms, Haygrove Ltd., Sun Belle Inc., SunOpta Inc., Uren Food Group Ltd., and Wish Farms Inc. are some of the key vendors operating in the berries market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG - The company offers berries that are used in preparation for various dairy products, ice cream, baked goods, and the food service industry, under the brand name of Agrana.

The company offers berries that are used in preparation for various dairy products, ice cream, baked goods, and the food service industry, under the brand name of Agrana. BerryWorld Ltd. - The company offers berries which include strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries that are bred, grown, picked with care, and packed with flavor, under the brand name of Berryworld.

The company offers berries which include strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries that are bred, grown, picked with care, and packed with flavor, under the brand name of Berryworld. Dole Food Co. Inc. - The company offers berries that include strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries which are picked fresh from farms under the brand name of Dole.

Berries Market: Segmentation

Application: By application, the berries market has been classified into food and beverages, personal care, and others segments. The food and beverages segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for healthy diets is propelling the demand for snack options with high nutrition values, such as berries. The rising popularity of berries in ice creams is also a major factor driving the food and beverages segment. Moreover, several vendors have launched beverages that use berries.

By application, the berries market has been classified into food and beverages, personal care, and others segments. The will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for healthy diets is propelling the demand for snack options with high nutrition values, such as berries. The rising popularity of berries in ice creams is also a major factor driving the food and beverages segment. Moreover, several vendors have launched beverages that use berries. Geography: By geography, the berries market has been classified into Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA. Europe will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The UK, Germany , and France are the key countries for the berries market in Europe . However, the market growth rate in Europe will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing popularity of superfoods will drive the berries market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Berries Market: Customization

Technavio's market forecast report on the berries market covers all the key aspects of market research, from the latest drivers and trends to the key vendors impacting the market growth. But if you still have queries, have all your questions answered by expert analysts at Technavio. Get in touch with us, and we will customize the report according to your requirements.

Berries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, BerryWorld Ltd., Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Family Tree Farms, Haygrove Ltd., Sun Belle Inc., SunOpta Inc., Uren Food Group Ltd., and Wish Farms Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

