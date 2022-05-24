USD 8 Bn growth opportunity in HER2 (Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2) Inhibitors Market | North America to emerge as key market | Technavio

The high prevalence of breast cancer and gastric cancer will be the key factor driving the growth of the market. In addition, factors such as recent drug approvals and the growing awareness about breast cancer will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, factors such as the introduction of Herceptin biosimilars, the availability of alternative treatment options, and the side effects of HER2 inhibitors will hamper the market growth.

HER2 (Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2) Inhibitors Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market is analyzed across segments such as monotherapy and combination therapy.

The segment is driven by the high sales of monotherapy drugs.

The increase in the development of various combination therapy options will also be driving the growth of the segment.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

HER2 (Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2) Inhibitors Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.

is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 45% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America .

. The high prevalence of cancer and the increased demand for advanced and specialized treatment options are driving the growth of the HER2 inhibitors market in North America .

. In addition, the introduction of various assistance programs to lower the cost of the drugs is positively influencing the growth of the regional market.

The US and Canada are the key markets for the HER2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) inhibitors in North America .

Companies Covered:

The global HER2 market is fragmented due to the presence of leading global and regional players. Vendors are focusing on brand, labor, quality, and innovation to compete in the market. Vendors are also involved in the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. Technavio identifies the following as the key vendors in the market.

Samsung BioLogicsA Co. Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

AryoGen Pharmed

AstraZeneca Plc

Biocon Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

JSC BIOCAD

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

HER2 (Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2) Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Samsung BioLogicsA Co. Ltd., Amgen Inc., AryoGen Pharmed, AstraZeneca Plc, Biocon Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., JSC BIOCAD, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Monotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Monotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Monotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Monotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Monotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Combination therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Combination therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Combination therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Combination therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Combination therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amgen Inc.

Exhibit 85: Amgen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 AryoGen Pharmed

Exhibit 88: AryoGen Pharmed - Overview



Exhibit 89: AryoGen Pharmed - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: AryoGen Pharmed - Key offerings

10.5 Biocon Ltd.

Exhibit 91: Biocon Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Biocon Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Biocon Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Biocon Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 95: Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 98: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 101: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 103: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 104: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 106: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.9 Novartis AG

Exhibit 108: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 109: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.10 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 112: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Exhibit 116: Puma Biotechnology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Puma Biotechnology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Puma Biotechnology Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Puma Biotechnology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Puma Biotechnology Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Viatris Inc.

Exhibit 121: Viatris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Viatris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

