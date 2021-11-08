USD 820.63 Mn Growth in UV Lamp Market Size | Market Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Opportunities | Technavio

UV Lamp Market 2020-2024: Drivers and Challenges

The declining manufacturing costs will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, the growing adoption of UV LEDs in consumer electronics will be one of the most prominent trends likely to boost market growth. However, health hazards associated with UV lamps, design and integration issues in the manufacturing phase of UV LEDs, and the ongoing slowdown in the Chinese economy are some of the factors that may challenge the growth of the market participants.

UV Lamp Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

UV Lamp Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

UV Lamp Market is segmented as below:

Product

Mercury-based UV Lamps



UV LEDs

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

The mercury-based UV lamps product segment led the market share during 2019 and will continue to retain its dominance during the forthcoming years as these lamps are traditionally adopted in applications such as water treatment systems. In terms of geography, APAC will continue to contribute the largest growth due to the high demand for UV curing equipment technology in the emerging economies of the region.

UV Lamp Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The UV Lamp market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alpha-Cure Ltd., Danaher Corp., Halma Plc, Heraeus Holding GmbH, IST Metz GmbH, Kuraray Co. Ltd., OSRAM Licht AG, Severn Trent Plc, Signify Netherlands BV, and Xylem Inc. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the UV Lamp Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

UV Lamp Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist UV lamp market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the UV lamp market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the UV lamp market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of UV lamp market vendors

UV Lamp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 820.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.66 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alpha-Cure Ltd., Danaher Corp., Halma Plc, Heraeus Holding GmbH, IST Metz GmbH, Kuraray Co. Ltd., OSRAM Licht AG, Severn Trent Plc, Signify Netherlands BV, and Xylem Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

