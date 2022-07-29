USD 829.24 million Variance in Delta Robots Market Size - Technavio

Delta Robots Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The delta robots market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

ABB Ltd., Acrome Robotik Mekatronik Sistemleri San. Tic. AS, Cama 1 SpA, Codian Robotics BV, Delta Electronics Inc., DENSO Corp., FANUC Corp., GSK CNC Equipment Co. Ltd., Hiwin Technologies Corp., igus GmbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., OMRON Corp., ONExia Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAS iXAPACK GLOBAL, Seiko Epson Corp., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Vendors such as ABB Ltd. are offering delta robots under the brand name FlexPacker, designed for rapid changeover times that accompany the growth of low volume, high mix production to respond to the revolution of new consumer demands. Through the electrification segment, the company offers electrification and building management solutions, products, and services for utilities, industry, transport, and infrastructure.

Delta Robots Market Segment Analysis

End-user

Food And Beverages : The food and beverages segment held the largest delta robots market share in 2021 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. Delta robots are significantly used in the food processing industry for applications such as handling frozen meat, poultry, and confections, and fish filleting. The robots are also used for flow packing, packaging, and handling bags. The significant factor that is bolstering the use of delta robots in the food and beverages industry is their hygienic design and their ability to perform tasks at high speed.

Electrical And Electronics



Pharmaceuticals

Geography

APAC: 51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , Japan , and South Korea are the key markets for delta robots in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The emergence of international vendors that provide high-quality products in the region will facilitate the delta robots market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Delta Robots Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The delta robots market report covers the following areas:

Delta Robots Market FAQs

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist delta robots' market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the delta robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the delta robots market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the delta robots market vendors

Delta Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.45% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 829.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.29 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Acrome Robotik Mekatronik Sistemleri San. Tic. AS, Cama 1 SpA, Codian Robotics BV, Delta Electronics Inc., DENSO Corp., FANUC Corp., GSK CNC Equipment Co. Ltd., Hiwin Technologies Corp., igus GmbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., OMRON Corp., ONExia Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAS iXAPACK GLOBAL, Seiko Epson Corp., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 93: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Acrome Robotik Mekatronik Sistemleri San. Tic. AS

Exhibit 97: Acrome Robotik Mekatronik Sistemleri San. Tic. AS - Overview



Exhibit 98: Acrome Robotik Mekatronik Sistemleri San. Tic. AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Acrome Robotik Mekatronik Sistemleri San. Tic. AS - Key offerings

10.5 Cama 1 SpA

Exhibit 100: Cama 1 SpA - Overview



Exhibit 101: Cama 1 SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Cama 1 SpA - Key offerings

10.6 Codian Robotics BV

Exhibit 103: Codian Robotics BV - Overview



Exhibit 104: Codian Robotics BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Codian Robotics BV - Key offerings

10.7 FANUC Corp.

Exhibit 106: FANUC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: FANUC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: FANUC Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Hiwin Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 109: Hiwin Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Hiwin Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Hiwin Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Hiwin Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 118: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 121: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 123: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 124: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 126: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.12 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 128: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

