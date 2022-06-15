USD 841.36 million Growth Expected in Automotive Films Market|APAC to Notice Maximum Growth|Technavio

Jun 15, 2022, 23:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Films Market size is expected to grow by USD 841.36 million, progressing at a CAGR of 3.45% during the forecast period. The use of automotive films improves the efficiency of HVAC, the tropical climate of emerging economies necessitating the need for solar window films, and the traffic congestions and popularity of long-distance road travel are some of the major factors propelling the market growth.
However, factors such as the popularity of window power sunshades, the development of smart glass technology, and the presence of stringent regulations related to the use of automotive films will hamper the market growth.
Automotive Films Market: Type Landscape
Based on the segmentation by type, the market observed maximum growth in the window films segment. The segment is driven by the increasing need to prevent UV rays from entering the cabin and for maintaining privacy. Window films are a cost-effective solution and are highly adopted by automobile owners. The growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Automotive Films Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 49% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The popularity of interactive automotive film simulators will increase the automotive film market growth in this region. The region will offer several growth opportunities for vendors. China and Japan are the key markets for Automotive Films in APAC.
Companies Covered:
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- 3M Co.
- Arlon Graphics LLC
- Avery Dennison Corp.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- HEXIS SA
- Johnson Window Films Inc.
- LINTEC Corp.
- NEXFIL Co. Ltd.
- Rayno Window Film
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Automotive Films Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.45%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 841.36 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.78
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 49%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
3M Co., Arlon Graphics LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Eastman Chemical Co., HEXIS SA, Johnson Window Films Inc., LINTEC Corp., NEXFIL Co. Ltd., and Rayno Window Film
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for automotive components and accessories
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Window films - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Window films - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Window films - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Wrap films - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Wrap films - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Wrap films - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Paint protection films - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Paint protection films - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Paint protection films - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
