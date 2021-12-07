USD 848.40 Mn growth expected in Solar Pump Market in India | Dominated by Aquasub Engineering, Bright Solar Ltd., and C.R.I. Pumps Pvt. Ltd. | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The potential growth difference for the solar pump market in India between 2021 and 2026 is USD 848.40 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising dependence on renewable energy sources and easy installation are some of the key market drivers. Investments in the renewable sector in India have been continuously gaining traction over the years. For instance, in the last three years, investments in the renewable power sector accounted for over 40% of the total power sector investments in the country. Such investments are increasing the demand for a wide range of renewable energy solutions, including solar pumps, which is driving the growth of the market.

However, the high cost of solar pumps will hinder the market growth to some extent.

Solar Pump Market in India: Segmentation Analysis

By Product, the market will witness maximum growth in the surface suction pumps segment during the forecast period.

In terms of end-users, the demand for solar pumps will be maximum from the agriculture sector.

View our Sample Report for additional highlights on major-revenue generating segments, regions, and key countries in the solar pump market in India

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Aquasub Engineering

Bright Solar Ltd.

C.R.I. Pumps Pvt. Ltd.

Falcon Pumps Pvt. Ltd.

Lubi Solar

Aquasub Engineering

Bright Solar Ltd.

C.R.I. Pumps Pvt. Ltd.

Falcon Pumps Pvt. Ltd.

Lubi Solar

Solar Pump Market in India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.84% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 848.40 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.48 Regional analysis APAC Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aquasub Engineering, Bright Solar Ltd., C.R.I. Pumps Pvt. Ltd., Falcon Pumps Pvt. Ltd., Lubi Solar, Novergy Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Shakti Pumps India Ltd., SunEdison Infrastructure Ltd., Tata Power Co. Ltd., and Waaree Energies Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

