USD 85.98 Mn growth expected in Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Market | Europe to Occupy 35% market share | Technavio

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the enhanced aircraft security offered by RAT. In addition, increasing electric architecture in modern aircraft and growing demand for new generation aircraft will further accelerate the growth of the global commercial aircraft emergency generators market" says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio.

Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Market: Segment Highlights

By application, the market is analyzed across segments such as narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional aircraft.

The narrow-body aircraft segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021.

The segment is driven by the modernization of existing fleets by low cost carriers (LCC).

Also, increasing investments in the deployment of narrow-body aircraft by OEMs are contributing to the growth of the segment.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

35% of the growth will originate from the Europe region.

region. The increase in air passenger traffic is forcing many fleet operators in the region to expand their fleets.

In addition, the increase in R&D activities in the aerospace domain will be crucial in driving the growth of the regional market.

France , Germany , and the UK are the key markets for commercial aircraft emergency generators in Europe . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Notes:

The commercial aircraft emergency generators market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period.

The commercial aircraft emergency generators market is segmented by application (narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional aircraft) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

, , APAC, , and and ). The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding a significant market share. The market is highly competitive, with players competing to gain the largest market shares.

Vendors are competing in terms of quality, price, and technology. Improving global economic conditions are expected to create significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period. The competitive environment of the market is likely to intensify further in the wake of growing threats from the adoption of fuel cell technology in commercial aircraft.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ATGI - Advanced Technologies Group, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Safran SA.

The full report on the global commercial aircraft emergency generators market provides an accurate prediction of the growth contribution of all the segments and regions. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the vendor landscape and the successful business strategies adopted by vendors.

Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 85.98 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ATGI - Advanced Technologies Group, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Safran SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

