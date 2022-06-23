USD 87.36 Mn growth in Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market| Integration of Renewables with Hydrogen Electrolyzers boosting the growth |Technavio

The Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market is segmented by electrolyze type (alkaline and PEM) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Segmentation

Alkaline segment will significantly increase its market share in hydrogen electrolyzers. Price-wise, alkaline hydrogen electrolyzers are significantly less expensive than PEM electrolyzers. As a result, this kind of electrolyzer is frequently used to produce clean hydrogen locally. Alkaline hydrogen electrolyzers have the key benefit of supporting greater MW range stacks, which increases capacity and creates a stable working environment for the hydrogen electrolyzers. Therefore, the alkaline hydrogen electrolyzer segment will have stable growth during the projection period due to benefits including cheaper prices and increased production capacity when compared with PEM hydrogen electrolyzers.

Type

Alkaline

PEM

Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the hydrogen electrolyzers market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Asahi Kasei Corp., Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen, Gaztransport and Technigaz SA as key vendors.

The report also covers the following areas:

The growing adoption of fuel cell-powered vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the competition from alternate technologies of hydrogen production may threaten the growth of the market.

Companies Mentioned

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the connected home security system market, including some of the vendors such as

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen

Gaztransport and Technigaz SA

Kobe Steel Ltd.

McPhy Energy SA

Nel ASA

Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd.

SwissHydrogen SA

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 87.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Sweden, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen, Gaztransport and Technigaz SA, Kobe Steel Ltd., McPhy Energy SA, Nel ASA, Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd., SwissHydrogen SA, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production equipment Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electrical components and equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Electrolyzer Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Electrolyzer Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Electrolyzer Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Electrolyzer Type

5.3 Alkaline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Alkaline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Alkaline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 PEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: PEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: PEM - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Electrolyzer Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Electrolyzer Type

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million) Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%) 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million) Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%) 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million) Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%) 7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Exhibit 43: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 44: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 45: Asahi Kasei Group - Key news

Exhibit 46: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 47: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen

Exhibit 48: Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen - Overview

Exhibit 49: Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen - Product and service

Exhibit 50: Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen - Key offerings

10.5 Gaztransport and Technigaz SA

Exhibit 51: Gaztransport and Technigaz SA - Overview

Exhibit 52: Gaztransport and Technigaz SA - Business segments

Exhibit 53: Gaztransport and Technigaz SA- Key news

Exhibit 54: Gaztransport and Technigaz SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 55: Gaztransport and Technigaz SA - Segment focus

10.6 Kobe Steel Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 57: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 58: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 McPhy Energy SA

Exhibit 60: McPhy Energy SA - Overview

Exhibit 61: McPhy Energy SA - Business segments

Exhibit 62: McPhy Energy SA - Key news

Exhibit 63: McPhy Energy SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: McPhy Energy SA - Segment focus

10.8 Nel ASA

Exhibit 65: Nel ASA - Overview

Exhibit 66: Nel ASA - Business segments

Exhibit 67: Nel ASA - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: Nel ASA - Segment focus

10.9 Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 70: Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 71: Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 SwissHydrogen SA

Exhibit 72: SwissHydrogen SA - Overview

Exhibit 73: SwissHydrogen SA - Product and service

Exhibit 74: SwissHydrogen SA - Key offerings

10.11 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 75: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 76: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 77: Teledyne Technologies Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 78: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production equipment Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production equipment Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 81: Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production equipment Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 82: Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production equipment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology

Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

