USD 88.70 Bn growth in Beer Market | Increasing demand for premium beers to boost growth | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the increasing demand for premium beers. Changing lifestyles of people, rapid urbanization, and rising disposable incomes have increased the spending capacity of consumers worldwide. Also, a significant increase in the per capita income of consumers in both developing and developed countries is increasing the demand for premium varieties of beer. Premium beers are preferred because of their authenticity, taste, and brand. Their rising demand is encouraging vendors to introduce a wide range of premium varieties of beer. For instance, Heineken offers premium beer brands, such as Birra Moretti, Tiger, Tecate, Krušovice, and Red Stripe. Similarly, AB InBev offers premium craft beers such as Stella Artois, Leffe, Hoegaarden, and ShockTop, a home-style craft beer. The increasing introduction of such premium varieties of vendors is expected to fuel the growth of the global beer market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The beer market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV: The company offers beer through global brands such as Budweiser, Stella Artois, Castle Lager Hoegaarden, and Corona.

The company offers beer under the brand . Carlsberg Breweries AS: The company offers beer through different brands. International brands include Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, and Red Stripe.

Beer Market: Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the beer market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Beer Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into on-trade and off-trade.

The on-trade distribution channel segment accounted for maximum sales of beer in 2021. The segment is driven by the rising consumption of beer at bars and pubs. Also, the increasing popularity of craft beer among millennials is increasing the sales of beer through on-trade distribution channels. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA.

, , , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 40% of the global market share. The growth of the beer market in APAC can be attributed to rising GDP and economic growth in the region, increasing popularity and acceptance of beer, growing middle-class population, growing per capita income, and the rising demand from the millennial population. In addition, the proliferation of organized retailing outlets such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and departmental stores is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Beer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 88.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.07 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries China, US, Russian Federation, Brazil, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

