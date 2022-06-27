USD 89.50 billion growth in Household Appliance Market | Emergence of AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., and LG Electronics Inc. as Prominent Players|Technavio

Household Appliance Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The household appliance market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Household Appliance Market Players:

AB Electrolux: The company offers household appliances such as wall ovens, microwaves, dishwashers, refrigerators, and more.

Some other vendors classified as dominant players are:

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Transform SR Brands LLC

Whirlpool Corp.

Household Appliance Market Revenue-Generating Segment Highlights

Product

Major Household Appliances: The major household appliances product segment held the largest household appliance market share in 2020. The segment's growth can be attributed to the growing disposable income and changing lifestyle of the population coupled with rising urbanization. The growing number of dual-income households across the emerging and developing economies are anticipated to drive the sales of large household appliances including refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing appliances.

Small Household Appliances

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC: 53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Chin and Japan are the key markets for household appliances in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing middle-class population and their rising income, which empowered their spending power on household needs and appliances will facilitate the household appliance market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Download Sample Report for Additional Insights on the Contributing Segments

Household Appliance Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global household appliance market as a part of the global household durables market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the household appliance market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The household appliance market report covers the following areas:

Household Appliance Marke Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist household appliance market growth during

the next five years

the next five years Estimation of the household appliance market size and its contribution to the parent

market

market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the household appliance market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household appliance

market, vendors

Household Appliance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 89.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.36 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA GROUP, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Whirlpool Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Major household appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Small household appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Electrolux

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

MIDEA GROUP

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Transform SR Brands LLC

Whirlpool Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

