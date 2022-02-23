USD 895.51 million growth in Airport Kiosk Market|43% growth in North America |17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The airport kiosk market is set to grow by USD 895.51 million between 2021 and 2026, and register a CAGR of  7.71%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The increasing passenger travel and growing popularity of self-service airport solutions will offer immense growth opportunities. The digitization of operations is another factor supporting the airport kiosk market growth. Self-service flight check-in, boarding pass printing, baggage check, and luggage tag printing help in air travel. Many others also let customers upgrade or change seats, make modifications for same-day flights, and take advantage of advantages such as frequent flyer miles. Such digitized operations will propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, the lack of infrastructure and connectivity issues is one of the factors hindering the airport kiosk market growth.

Airport Kiosk 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Technology
    • Hardware
    • Software
    • Services

The hardware segment held the largest airport kiosk market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest market share during the forecast period. The hardware is used for check-in, luggage tagging, and boarding pass printing, among other things. This industry is developing due to the rising demand for self-service choices in airports. 

  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America

North America emerged as the largest revenue-generating regional segment of airport kiosk market in 2021. 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the airport kiosk market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Customers in the region are early adopters of new technologies and have a high preference for personalized services, which will facilitate the airport kiosk market growth in North America over the forecast period. 

Airport Kiosk Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amadeus IT Group SA, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Elenium Automation Pty Ltd., Embross, KIOSK Information Systems, Materna Information and Communications SE, NCR Corp., Quavis, SITA, and Zamar AG are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the airport kiosk market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News:

  • Amadeus IT Group SA:  The company offers self-service check-in kiosks.
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.: The company offers solution for self-service kiosks at airports.
  • Embross: The company offers single platform airport kiosk solutions such as V1 VELOCITYone, V2 VELOCITYtwo, V3 VELOCITYthree, and Vmobile VELOCITYmobile.
  • KIOSK Information Systems: The company offers a wide range of airport kiosks such as Paragon, Windfall, Landmark, and Stealth.
  • NCR Corp.:The company offers NCR Airport Biometric Kiosk with facial recognition.

The report also covers the following areas:

Airport Kiosk Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist airport kiosk market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the airport kiosk market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the airport kiosk market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of airport kiosk market vendors

Airport Kiosk Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.71%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 895.51 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.05

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and UAE

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amadeus IT Group SA, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Elenium Automation Pty Ltd., Embross, KIOSK Information Systems, Materna Information and Communications SE, NCR Corp., Quavis, SITA, and Zamar AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary                         

               1.1     Market Overview            

                              Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                              Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                              Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

                              Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

                              Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 6

                              Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

                              Exhibit 07:  Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape             

                   2.1 Market ecosystem         

                              2.1.1 Parent Market

                              Exhibit 08  Parent market

                              Exhibit 09:  Market characteristics

               2.2 Value Chain Analysis          

                              Exhibit 10:  Value Chain Analysis: Technology hardware, storage, and peripherals

                              2.2.1    Inputs

                              2.2.2    Inbound logistics

                              2.2.3    Operations

                              2.2.4    Outbound logistics

                              2.2.5    Marketing and sales

                              2.2.6    Aftermarket and service

                              2.2.7    Support activities

                              2.2.8    Innovations

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 11:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market segment analysis  

                              Exhibit 12:  Market segments

               3.3 Market size 2021 

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                              Exhibit 13:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 14:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 15:  Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Technology       

                    5.1 Market segments          

                              Exhibit 22:   Technology Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

               5.2 Comparison by  Technology           

                              Exhibit 23:  Comparison by  Technology

               5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026    

                              Exhibit 24:  Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 25:  Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026      

                              Exhibit 26: Software- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 27:  Software- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.6 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026        

                              Exhibit 28: Services- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 29:  Services- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.7 Market opportunity by Technology             

                              Exhibit 30:  Market opportunity by Technology

6. Customer landscape                        

                              Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

               6.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 31:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                    

               7.1 Geographic segmentation

                              Exhibit 32:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

               7.2 Geographic comparison    

                              Exhibit 33:  Geographic comparison

               7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 34:   North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026($ million)

                              Exhibit 35:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.4 Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 36:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026(%)

               7.5 APAC- Market size and forecast 2021-2026              

                              Exhibit 38:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 39:  APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 40:  South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 41:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.7  MEA- Market size and forecast 2021-2026              

                              Exhibit 42: MEA  - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 43:  MEA  - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.8 Key leading countries        

                              Exhibit 44:  Key leading countries

               7.9 Market opportunity by geography

                              Exhibit 45:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

               8.1 Market drivers      

                              8.1.1    Increasing passenger travel

                              8.1.2    The government's investments in airport infrastructure

                              8.1.3    Growing popularity self-service airport solutions

               8.2 Market challenges              

                              8.2.1    Lack of infrastructure and connectivity issues

                              8.2.2    Baggage check-in issue

                              8.2.3    Growing demand for tablet kiosks

                              Exhibit 46:  Impact of drivers and challenges

               8.3 Market trends      

                              8.3.1    Digitization of operations.

                              8.3.2    Check-in kiosks, bag drop kiosks, information kiosks, advertisement kiosks, and promotion kiosks are all in high demand among airport operators

                              8.3.3    Integration of biometrics better passenger processing

9. Vendor Landscape                            

               9.1 Competitive Scenario        

               9.2 Overview

                              Exhibit 47:  Vendor landscape

               9.3 Landscape disruption         

                              Exhibit 48:  Landscape disruption

                              Exhibit 49: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis               

               10.1 Vendors covered              

                              Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                              Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

               10.3 Amadeus IT Group SA     

                              Exhibit 52:  Amadeus IT Group SA - Overview

                              Exhibit 53:  Amadeus IT Group SA - Business segments

                              Exhibit 54:  Amadeus IT Group SA - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 55:  Amadeus IT Group SA - Segment focus

               10.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.     

                              Exhibit 56:  Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview

                              Exhibit 57:  Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 58:  Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 59:  Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus

               10.5 Elenium Automation Pty Ltd.       

                              Exhibit 60:  Elenium Automation Pty Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 61:  Elenium Automation Pty Ltd. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 62:  Elenium Automation Pty Ltd.- Key news

                              Exhibit 63:  Elenium Automation Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

               10.6 Embross

                              Exhibit 64:  Embross - Overview

                              Exhibit 65:  Embross - Product and service

                              Exhibit 66:  Embross - Key offerings

               10.7 KIOSK Information Systems          

                              Exhibit 67:  KIOSK Information Systems - Overview

                              Exhibit 68:  KIOSK Information Systems - Product and service

                              Exhibit 69:  KIOSK Information Systems- Key news

                              Exhibit 70:  KIOSK Information Systems - Key offerings

               10.8 Materna Information and Communications SE     

                              Exhibit 71:  Materna Information and Communications SE - Overview

                              Exhibit 72:  Materna Information and Communications SE - Product and service

                              Exhibit 73:  Materna Information and Communications SE- Key news

                              Exhibit 74:  Materna Information and Communications SE - Key offerings

                              10.9 NCR Corp.

                              Exhibit 75:  NCR Corp. - Overview

                              Exhibit 76:  NCR Corp. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 77:  NCR Corp.- Key news

                              Exhibit 78:  NCR Corp. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 79:  NCR Corp. - Segment focus

               10.10 Quavis 

                              Exhibit 80:  Quavis - Overview

                              Exhibit 81:  Quavis - Product and service

                              Exhibit 82:  Quavis - Key offerings

               10.11 SITA     

                              Exhibit 83:  SITA - Overview

                              Exhibit 84:  SITA - Product and service

                              Exhibit 85:  SITA - Key offerings

               10.12 Zamar AG          

                              Exhibit 86:  Zamar AG - Overview

                              Exhibit 87:  Zamar AG - Product and service

                              Exhibit 88:  Zamar AG - Key offerings

11. Appendix                           

               11.1 Scope of the report         

                              11.1.1 Market definition

                              11.1.2 Objectives

                              11.1.3 Notes and caveats

               11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                              Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

               11.3 Research Methodology   

                              Exhibit 90: Research Methodology

                              Exhibit 91:Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                              Exhibit 92: Information sources

               11.4 List of abbreviations        

                              Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

