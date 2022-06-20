USD 9.33 billion growth in Flavors And Fragrances Market | Evolving Opportunities with DuPont de Nemours Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Kerry Group Plc, McCormick and Company Inc. | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The flavors and fragrances market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The flavors and fragrances market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Companies Mentioned with Product Offerings

DuPont de Nemours Inc.: The company offers innovative, desired and indispensable fragrance ingredients used by perfumers.

Firmenich SA: This segment offers different varieties of flavors across various categories, including sweet goods, beverages, and savory, synthetic and natural ingredients.

Givaudan SA: The company offers products for personal care, home care, fabric care, oral care such as scented shower, soaps, deodorants, perfumers, toothpaste, mouthwash or dental floss.

Kerry Group Plc: The company offers a broad range of products such as fine fragrance, candles, diffusers, body care, soaps, air aroma management, cosmetics, detergents and many more.

McCormick and Company Inc.: The company offers unique flavour solutions for food manufacturers, food service operators and restaurants.

Some more companies covered in the report are:

Sensient Technologies Corp.

Solvay SA

Symrise AG

Takasago International Corp.

The MANE Group

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

This report extensively covers flavors and fragrances market segmentations by functionality (Fragrances and Flavors), ingredients (formulated flavors and fragrances, aroma chemicals, and essential oils), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The fragrances functionality segment held the largest revenue of flavors and fragrances market in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising demand from end-users such as manufacturers of fine fragrances, cosmetics and toiletries, soaps and detergents, household cleaners, and air fresheners. In terms of ingredients, the formulated flavors and fragrances segment emerged as the largest growth contributing segment in 2020. The segment will continue to retain its market dominance throughout the forecast period.

41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for flavors and fragrances market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing number of new product launches will facilitate the flavors and fragrances market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global flavors and fragrances market as a part of the global diversified chemicals market within the global chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the flavors and fragrances market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The flavors and fragrances market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Flavors And Fragrances Market Sizing

Flavors And Fragrances Market Forecast

Flavors And Fragrances Market Analysis

Flavors And Fragrances Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 9.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.08 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled DuPont de Nemours Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Kerry Group Plc, McCormick and Company Inc., Sensient Technologies Corp., Solvay SA, Symrise AG, Takasago International Corp., and The MANE Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Functionality

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Functionality - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Functionality

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Functionality

5.3 Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Fragrances - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Flavors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Flavors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Flavors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Functionality

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Functionality

6 Market Segmentation by Ingredients

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Ingredients - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Ingredients

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Ingredients

6.3 Formulated flavors and fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Formulated flavors and fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 25: Formulated flavors and fragrances - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Aroma chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Aroma chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: Aroma chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Essential oils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Essential oils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Essential oils - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Ingredients

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Ingredients

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 50: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 52: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 53: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 54: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 55: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 58: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Firmenich SA

Exhibit 60: Firmenich SA - Overview



Exhibit 61: Firmenich SA - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Firmenich SA - Key news



Exhibit 63: Firmenich SA - Key offerings

11.5 Givaudan SA

Exhibit 64: Givaudan SA - Overview



Exhibit 65: Givaudan SA - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Givaudan SA - Key news



Exhibit 67: Givaudan SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Givaudan SA - Segment focus

11.6 Kerry Group Plc

Exhibit 69: Kerry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 70: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus

11.7 McCormick and Company Inc.

Exhibit 73: McCormick and Company Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: McCormick and Company Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: McCormick and Company Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: McCormick and Company Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Sensient Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 77: Sensient Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Sensient Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Sensient Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Sensient Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Solvay SA

Exhibit 81: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 82: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 84: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Solvay SA - Segment focus

11.10 Symrise AG

Exhibit 86: Symrise AG - Overview



Exhibit 87: Symrise AG - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Symrise AG - Key news



Exhibit 89: Symrise AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: Symrise AG - Segment focus

11.11 Takasago International Corp.

Exhibit 91: Takasago International Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Takasago International Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Takasago International Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Takasago International Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 The MANE Group

Exhibit 95: The MANE Group - Overview



Exhibit 96: The MANE Group - Product and service



Exhibit 97: The MANE Group - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 98: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 99: Research Methodology



Exhibit 100: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 101: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 102: List of abbreviations

