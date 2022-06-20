USD 9.33 billion growth in Flavors And Fragrances Market | Evolving Opportunities with DuPont de Nemours Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Kerry Group Plc, McCormick and Company Inc. | Technavio

Jun 20, 2022, 02:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The flavors and fragrances market potential growth difference will be USD 9.33 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.36% during the projected period. Increasing number of new product launches is a key driving factor impacting the global flavors and fragrances market growth. In addition, the advancement in technologies is a key trending factor impacting the global flavors and fragrances market growth. However, the threat of counterfeit products will be a major challenge impacting negatively the global flavors and fragrances market growth.
View Market Sample Report to know more about the key factors influencing the market
Vendor Landscape
The flavors and fragrances market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The flavors and fragrances market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Companies Mentioned with Product Offerings
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.: The company offers innovative, desired and indispensable fragrance ingredients used by perfumers.
- Firmenich SA: This segment offers different varieties of flavors across various categories, including sweet goods, beverages, and savory, synthetic and natural ingredients.
- Givaudan SA: The company offers products for personal care, home care, fabric care, oral care such as scented shower, soaps, deodorants, perfumers, toothpaste, mouthwash or dental floss.
- Kerry Group Plc: The company offers a broad range of products such as fine fragrance, candles, diffusers, body care, soaps, air aroma management, cosmetics, detergents and many more.
- McCormick and Company Inc.: The company offers unique flavour solutions for food manufacturers, food service operators and restaurants.
Some more companies covered in the report are:
- Sensient Technologies Corp.
- Solvay SA
- Symrise AG
- Takasago International Corp.
- The MANE Group
Want to know more about the key product offerings from contributing vendors, Read this Sample Report
Revenue-generating Segment Highlights
This report extensively covers flavors and fragrances market segmentations by functionality (Fragrances and Flavors), ingredients (formulated flavors and fragrances, aroma chemicals, and essential oils), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
- The fragrances functionality segment held the largest revenue of flavors and fragrances market in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising demand from end-users such as manufacturers of fine fragrances, cosmetics and toiletries, soaps and detergents, household cleaners, and air fresheners. In terms of ingredients, the formulated flavors and fragrances segment emerged as the largest growth contributing segment in 2020. The segment will continue to retain its market dominance throughout the forecast period.
- 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for flavors and fragrances market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing number of new product launches will facilitate the flavors and fragrances market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Get segment-based highlights as you download your sample copy!
Market Scope
Technavio categorizes the global flavors and fragrances market as a part of the global diversified chemicals market within the global chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the flavors and fragrances market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.
The flavors and fragrances market covers the following areas:
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
Flavors And Fragrances Market Sizing
Flavors And Fragrances Market Forecast
Flavors And Fragrances Market Analysis
|
Flavors And Fragrances Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 9.33 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.08
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
DuPont de Nemours Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Kerry Group Plc, McCormick and Company Inc., Sensient Technologies Corp., Solvay SA, Symrise AG, Takasago International Corp., and The MANE Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Functionality
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Functionality - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Functionality
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Functionality
- 5.3 Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Fragrances - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Flavors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Flavors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Flavors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Functionality
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Functionality
6 Market Segmentation by Ingredients
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Ingredients - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Ingredients
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by Ingredients
- 6.3 Formulated flavors and fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Formulated flavors and fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 25: Formulated flavors and fragrances - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Aroma chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Aroma chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 27: Aroma chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Essential oils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Essential oils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Essential oils - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Ingredients
- Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Ingredients
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 44: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Competitive scenario
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 50: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 51: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 52: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 53: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 54: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Exhibit 55: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 58: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Firmenich SA
- Exhibit 60: Firmenich SA - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Firmenich SA - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: Firmenich SA - Key news
- Exhibit 63: Firmenich SA - Key offerings
- 11.5 Givaudan SA
- Exhibit 64: Givaudan SA - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Givaudan SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Givaudan SA - Key news
- Exhibit 67: Givaudan SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Givaudan SA - Segment focus
- 11.6 Kerry Group Plc
- Exhibit 69: Kerry Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus
- 11.7 McCormick and Company Inc.
- Exhibit 73: McCormick and Company Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: McCormick and Company Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: McCormick and Company Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: McCormick and Company Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Sensient Technologies Corp.
- Exhibit 77: Sensient Technologies Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Sensient Technologies Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Sensient Technologies Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Sensient Technologies Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Solvay SA
- Exhibit 81: Solvay SA - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Solvay SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: Solvay SA - Key news
- Exhibit 84: Solvay SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Solvay SA - Segment focus
- 11.10 Symrise AG
- Exhibit 86: Symrise AG - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Symrise AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 88: Symrise AG - Key news
- Exhibit 89: Symrise AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 90: Symrise AG - Segment focus
- 11.11 Takasago International Corp.
- Exhibit 91: Takasago International Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Takasago International Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 93: Takasago International Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: Takasago International Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.12 The MANE Group
- Exhibit 95: The MANE Group - Overview
- Exhibit 96: The MANE Group - Product and service
- Exhibit 97: The MANE Group - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 98: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 99: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 100: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 101: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 102: List of abbreviations
