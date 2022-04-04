USD 9.53 billion growth in Bathroom Linen Market|36% of the growth to be originated from APAC|17,000+ Technavio Reports

Apr 04, 2022, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bathroom linen market size will grow by USD 9.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.61%. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the bathroom linen market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. The strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers is notably driving the bathroom linen market growth, although factors such as volatility of raw material prices may impede the market growth.
Bathroom Linen Market Vendor Landscape
- The bathroom linen market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- For instance, 1888 Mills LLC offers bathroom linen product brands such as SANDBOX and LUXURY SANDBOX.
- Global vendors have the advantage of established market presence across the world with strong distribution networks. Moreover, regional players have a strong domestic presence and price point advantage.
- 1888 Mills LLC, Acton and Acton Ltd., Alok Industries Ltd., American Textile Co., American Textile Systems, Avanti Linens Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Bed Linen Ltd., Crane and Canopy Inc., Frette North America Inc., Icahn Enterprises L.P., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Loftex, Noman Group, Springs Global, Trident Ltd., Venus Group Inc., Welspun India Ltd., Williams-Sonoma Inc., and Buy Aussie Now Pty Ltd. among others are some of the major market participants.
Bathroom Linen Market Segmentation Highlights
- Product
- Bath Towels
The bath towels segment held the largest bathroom linen market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The demand for bath towels is also increasing with innovative product offerings in terms of raw materials and features.
- Bathrobes
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the bathroom linen market in APAC. The increasing production and government initiatives to promote the home textile industry will facilitate the bathroom linen market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
Bathroom Linen Market Scope
Technavio categorizes the global bathroom linen market as a part of the global household products market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the bathroom linen market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.
The report also covers the following areas:
Bathroom Linen Market Takeaways
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bathroom linen market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bathroom linen market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bathroom linen market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bathroom linen market vendors
Share this article