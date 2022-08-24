USD 9.53 billion Growth in Utility Poles Market Size with 46% of the contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Utility Poles Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the utility poles market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Utility Poles Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arcosa Inc., Bell Lumber and Pole Co., Bridgewell Resources LLC, EL Sewedy Electric Co., FUCHS Europoles GmbH, Koppers Inc., Hill and Smith Holdings Plc, NIPPON CONCRETE INDUSTRIES CO. LTD., Pelco Products Inc., RS Technologies Inc., Saleh and Abdulaziz Abahsain Co. Ltd., Skipper Ltd., STELLA JONES INC., and Valmont Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The utility poles market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investments in the development of technologically advanced utility poles to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The utility poles market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. Companies are launching innovative products and solutions to gain a competitive advantage in the market. EL Sewedy Electric Co. offers utility poles in different arm types and colors, that are light in weight, easy to install, and maintenance-free. FUCHS Europoles GmbH offers utility poles for mainline and urban mass transit services.

Utility Poles Market Segmentation Highlights

Type

Distribution Poles: The utility poles market share growth in the distribution pole segment will be significant during the forecast period. Distribution poles can be guyed, tangent, or self-supporting. The poles transmit secondary, low-voltage power (5-33 kV) directly to homes and businesses. The power carried by these lines has already been processed and converted to a level that is appropriate for ordinary and everyday usage. This increases the demand for distribution poles, which, in turn, will enhance the growth of the segment in the forecast period.

Transmission Poles

Geography

APAC: 46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , Japan , India , and are the key markets for utility poles in APAC. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America. The significant increase in the demand for high-voltage power cables, switchgear, and transformers will facilitate the utility poles market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Utility Poles Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our utility poles market report covers the following areas:

Utility Poles Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist utility poles market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the utility poles market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the utility poles market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of utility poles market vendors

Utility Poles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.66% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 9.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arcosa Inc., Bell Lumber and Pole Co., Bridgewell Resources LLC, EL Sewedy Electric Co., FUCHS Europoles GmbH, Koppers Inc., Hill and Smith Holdings Plc, NIPPON CONCRETE INDUSTRIES CO. LTD., Pelco Products Inc., RS Technologies Inc., Saleh and Abdulaziz Abahsain Co. Ltd., Skipper Ltd., STELLA JONES INC., and Valmont Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 106: RS Technologies Inc. - Overview



