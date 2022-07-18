USD 9.72 billion growth in Language Services Market Size With Accelerated Momentum at 4.26% CAGR - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: Technology adoption to enhance language translation process efficiency is a key driving factor impacting the global language services market growth. Corporate organizations are increasingly opting for effective and efficient TMS software. TMS helps speed up the process of localization and ensure high-quality translation. They provide a shared platform for collaboration along with built-in features to ensure good quality translations. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

The language services market report is segmented by End-user (Healthcare, ICT, BFSI, Government, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The healthcare end-user segment held the largest language services market share in 2019. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the developments in the healthcare industry that will effectively contribute to the growth of this market.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Atlas Language Service Inc.



Globe Language Services Inc.



Lionbridge Technologies Inc.



RWS Holdings Plc



SDL Plc



Semantix International AB



Summa Linguae Technologies



Teleperformance SE



TransPerfect Global Inc.



Welocalize Inc.

Language Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.26% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 9.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.79 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atlas Language Service Inc., Globe language Services Inc., Lionbridge Technologies Inc., RWS Holdings Plc, SDL Plc, Semantix International AB, Summa Linguae Technologies, Teleperformance SE, TransPerfect Global Inc., and Welocalize Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: IT consulting and other services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: ICT - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Government - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Impact of COVID-19 on end-users

5.9 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acolad

Exhibit 49: Acolad - Overview



Exhibit 50: Acolad - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Acolad - Key offerings

10.4 APPEN Ltd.

Exhibit 52: APPEN Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 53: APPEN Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: APPEN Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 55: APPEN Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: APPEN Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Iyuno SDI Group

Exhibit 57: Iyuno SDI Group - Overview



Exhibit 58: Iyuno SDI Group - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Iyuno SDI Group - Key news



Exhibit 60: Iyuno SDI Group - Key offerings

10.6 Keywords Studios Plc

Exhibit 61: Keywords Studios Plc - Overview



Exhibit 62: Keywords Studios Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Keywords Studios Plc - Key news



Exhibit 64: Keywords Studios Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Keywords Studios Plc - Segment focus

10.7 LanguageLine Solutions

Exhibit 66: LanguageLine Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 67: LanguageLine Solutions - Product and service



Exhibit 68: LanguageLine Solutions - Key offerings

10.8 Lionbridge Technologies LLC

Exhibit 69: Lionbridge Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 70: Lionbridge Technologies LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Lionbridge Technologies LLC - Key offerings

10.9 SDL Ltd.

Exhibit 72: SDL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 73: SDL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: SDL Ltd.- Key news



Exhibit 75: SDL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: SDL Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Star Group

Exhibit 77: Star Group - Overview



Exhibit 78: Star Group - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Star Group - Key offerings

10.11 TransPerfect Global Inc.

Exhibit 80: TransPerfect Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 81: TransPerfect Global Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 82: TransPerfect Global Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 83: TransPerfect Global Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Welocalize Inc.

Exhibit 84: Welocalize Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Welocalize Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 86: Welocalize Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

