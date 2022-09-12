USD 9.76 Bn growth expected in Clinical Workflow Solution Market -- Driven by advantages of clinical workflow solutions in enhancing patient care and safety

To retain their positions, vendors are emphasizing the quality of their solutions. The rising efforts of vendors in establishing enhanced systems for healthcare management are contributing to market development. Leading healthcare providers and hospitals have renewed or negotiated license agreements with IT solution providers to use their market-ready technologies, which is projected to promote market growth. The market competition is expected to be moderate during the forecast period, owing to the presence of multiple global players.

The report identifies Ascom Holding AG, Athenahealth Inc., Change Healthcare Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Constellation Software Inc., Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd., Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., Getinge AB, HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Koch Industries Inc., McKesson Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Oracle Corp., Philips International BV, Spok Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Stryker Corp., and TeleGroup as major market participants.

Although the advantages of clinical workflow solutions in enhancing patient care and safety will offer immense growth opportunities, interoperability and security issues will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global clinical workflow solution market is segmented as below:

End-user

Hospitals



Long-term Care Faciliticies



Ambulatory Care Centers

Hospitals are the prime end-users in the market. The segment is driven by the growing requirement for workflow and the continued trend toward connected hospitals.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

North America is the major market, occupying 44% of the global market share. Increased government efforts focused on the effective use of interoperability and rising R&D activity and patient admission in hospitals are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our clinical workflow solution market report covers the following areas:

Clinical Workflow Solution Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the clinical workflow solution market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the clinical workflow solution market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Clinical Workflow Solution Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist clinical workflow solution market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the clinical workflow solution market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the clinical workflow solution market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of clinical workflow solution market vendors

Clinical Workflow Solution Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.11% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ascom Holding AG, Athenahealth Inc., Change Healthcare Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Constellation Software Inc., Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd., Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., Getinge AB, HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Koch Industries Inc., McKesson Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Oracle Corp., Philips International BV, Spok Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Stryker Corp., and TeleGroup Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

