USD 9.76 bn growth expected in GIS Market | Driven by increasing integration of BIM and GIS | Technavio

The global GIS market is fragmented and is dominated by a few well-established players. During the forecast period, the market will witness the entry of several new players, which will intensify the level of competition among the existing players.

The integration of BIM and GIS has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of planning leading to the implementation failure of GIS solutions might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Alphabet Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Caliper Corp., Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., HERE Global BV, Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., and Pitney Bowes Inc. are identified as some of the major market participants.

GIS Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global GIS market is segmented as below:

Product

Software



Data



Services

By product, the software segment will generate the maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period. The rising demand for GIS software from the telecommunications, retail, and transportation sectors in the developing economies is driving the growth of the segment.

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

About 37% of the overall growth will originate from the North American region. The high adoption of advanced technologies by enterprises in the region is creating significant growth opportunities for market players. In addition, the presence of a well-developed and technologically mature industrial sector is supporting the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The GIS market report covers the following areas:

GIS Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist GIS market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the GIS market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the GIS market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of GIS market vendors

GIS Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Caliper Corp., Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., HERE Global BV, Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., and Pitney Bowes Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Systems software

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Data - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Data - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Data - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

10.4 Autodesk Inc.

Exhibit 49: Autodesk Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Autodesk Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Autodesk Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Bentley Systems Inc.

Exhibit 52: Bentley Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Bentley Systems Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Bentley Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Caliper Corp.

Exhibit 55: Caliper Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Caliper Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Caliper Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

Exhibit 61: Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 HERE Global BV

Exhibit 64: HERE Global BV - Overview



Exhibit 65: HERE Global BV - Product and service



Exhibit 66: HERE Global BV - Key offerings

10.10 Hexagon AB

Exhibit 67: Hexagon AB - Overview



Exhibit 68: Hexagon AB - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Hexagon AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Hexagon AB - Segment focus

10.11 Maxar Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 71: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Pitney Bowes Inc.

Exhibit 75: Pitney Bowes Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Pitney Bowes Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Pitney Bowes Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Pitney Bowes Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 80: Research Methodology



Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 82: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations

