USD 9 Billion Growth in Refrigerated Transportation Market Size in the US | 12.35% Estimated YOY Growth in 2022 |17,000+ Technavio Reports

Apr 26, 2022, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The refrigerated transportation market size in the US will grow by USD 9.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 12.88% during the forecast period.
|
Refrigerated Transportation Market In US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.88%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 9.00 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.35
|
Regional analysis
|
US
|
Key consumer countries
|
US
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AGRO Merchants Group, AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc., Alliance Shippers Inc., Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, Burris Logistics, Confederation Freezers, Deutsche Post DHL Group, KLLM Transportation Services, Kloosterboer, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD., Matson Inc., Midwest Refrigerated Services Inc., NewCold Cooperatief UA, Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP, Prime Inc., and RLS Logistics
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Market Dynamics
The refrigerated transportation market in US report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The growing end-user segments is notably driving the refrigerated transportation market growth in US, although factors such as fluctuations in fuel prices may impede the market growth. As biologics are more effective in treating diseases and have fewer side effects than traditional drugs, the development and sales of biologics are expanding, contributing to the growth of the refrigerated transportation market in the US.
However, as most service contracts are for long durations, price fluctuations in fuel prices during the contract period affect the profit margins of service providers. In the international market, the prices of crude oil keep changing on a daily basis. The range of the fluctuations in global crude oil prices has been quite high, thereby impacting transportation players. This can be a restraining factor for the growth of the refrigerated transportation market in the US during the forecast period.
Segment Highlights
The refrigerated transportation market In US is segmented by end-user (food and beverage, healthcare, and others) and mode of transportation (land, waterways, and airways). The food and beverage end-user segment held the largest market share in 2021. The rapid growth of the food and beverage industry will support the market growth through this segment in the coming years.
Market Scope
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the refrigerated transportation market in US, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the refrigerated transportation market in the US as a part of the global diversified support services market.
The refrigerated transportation market in US covers the following areas:
Refrigerated Transportation Market In US Sizing
Refrigerated Transportation Market In US Forecast
Refrigerated Transportation Market In US Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AGRO Merchants Group
- AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc.
- Alliance Shippers Inc.
- Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP
- Burris Logistics
- Confederation Freezers
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- KLLM Transportation Services
- Kloosterboer
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.
- Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC
- MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD.
- Matson Inc.
- Midwest Refrigerated Services Inc.
- NewCold Cooperatief UA
- Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd.
- Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP
- Prime Inc.
- RLS Logistics
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Mode of Transportation
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Mode of Transportation
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Mode of Transportation - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Mode of Transportation - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Mode of Transportation
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Mode of Transportation
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Mode of Transportation
- 6.3 Land - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Land - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Land - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Land - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Land - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Waterways - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Waterways - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Waterways - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Waterways - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Waterways - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Airways - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Airways - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Airways - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Airways - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Airways - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Mode of Transportation
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Mode of Transportation ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 58: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 59: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 60: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 61: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 62: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 AGRO Merchants Group
- Exhibit 63: AGRO Merchants Group - Overview
- Exhibit 64: AGRO Merchants Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 65: AGRO Merchants Group - Key offerings
- 10.4 Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP
- Exhibit 66: Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - Segment focus
- 10.5 Burris Logistics
- Exhibit 70: Burris Logistics - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Burris Logistics - Product / Service
- Exhibit 72: Burris Logistics - Key offerings
- 10.6 KLLM Transportation Services
- Exhibit 73: KLLM Transportation Services - Overview
- Exhibit 74: KLLM Transportation Services - Product / Service
- Exhibit 75: KLLM Transportation Services - Key offerings
- 10.7 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 76: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 79: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC
- Exhibit 81: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 83: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 84: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Key offerings
- 10.9 MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD.
- Exhibit 85: MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD. - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP
- Exhibit 89: Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP - Key offerings
- 10.11 Prime Inc.
- Exhibit 92: Prime Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Prime Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 94: Prime Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.12 RLS Logistics
- Exhibit 95: RLS Logistics - Overview
- Exhibit 96: RLS Logistics - Product / Service
- Exhibit 97: RLS Logistics - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 98: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 99: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 100: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 101: Research methodology
- Exhibit 102: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 103: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 104: List of abbreviations
