USD 9 Billion Growth in Refrigerated Transportation Market Size in the US | 12.35% Estimated YOY Growth in 2022 |17,000+ Technavio Reports

Refrigerated Transportation Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.88% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 9.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.35 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGRO Merchants Group, AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc., Alliance Shippers Inc., Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, Burris Logistics, Confederation Freezers, Deutsche Post DHL Group, KLLM Transportation Services, Kloosterboer, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD., Matson Inc., Midwest Refrigerated Services Inc., NewCold Cooperatief UA, Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP, Prime Inc., and RLS Logistics Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

Key Market Dynamics

The refrigerated transportation market in US report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The growing end-user segments is notably driving the refrigerated transportation market growth in US, although factors such as fluctuations in fuel prices may impede the market growth. As biologics are more effective in treating diseases and have fewer side effects than traditional drugs, the development and sales of biologics are expanding, contributing to the growth of the refrigerated transportation market in the US.

However, as most service contracts are for long durations, price fluctuations in fuel prices during the contract period affect the profit margins of service providers. In the international market, the prices of crude oil keep changing on a daily basis. The range of the fluctuations in global crude oil prices has been quite high, thereby impacting transportation players. This can be a restraining factor for the growth of the refrigerated transportation market in the US during the forecast period.

Segment Highlights

The refrigerated transportation market In US is segmented by end-user (food and beverage, healthcare, and others) and mode of transportation (land, waterways, and airways). The food and beverage end-user segment held the largest market share in 2021. The rapid growth of the food and beverage industry will support the market growth through this segment in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Mode of Transportation



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Mode of Transportation

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on Mode of Transportation - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Mode of Transportation - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Mode of Transportation

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Mode of Transportation



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Mode of Transportation

6.3 Land - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Land - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Land - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Land - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Land - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Waterways - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Waterways - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Waterways - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Waterways - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Waterways - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Airways - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Airways - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Airways - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Airways - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Airways - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Mode of Transportation

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Mode of Transportation ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 58: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 59: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 60: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 61: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 62: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AGRO Merchants Group

Exhibit 63: AGRO Merchants Group - Overview



Exhibit 64: AGRO Merchants Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 65: AGRO Merchants Group - Key offerings

10.4 Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP

Exhibit 66: Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - Overview



Exhibit 67: Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - Segment focus

10.5 Burris Logistics

Exhibit 70: Burris Logistics - Overview



Exhibit 71: Burris Logistics - Product / Service



Exhibit 72: Burris Logistics - Key offerings

10.6 KLLM Transportation Services

Exhibit 73: KLLM Transportation Services - Overview



Exhibit 74: KLLM Transportation Services - Product / Service



Exhibit 75: KLLM Transportation Services - Key offerings

10.7 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 76: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 79: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

Exhibit 81: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 82: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 83: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Key news



Exhibit 84: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Key offerings

10.9 MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD.

Exhibit 85: MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 86: MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD. - Segment focus

10.10 Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP

Exhibit 89: Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP - Overview



Exhibit 90: Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP - Key offerings

10.11 Prime Inc.

Exhibit 92: Prime Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Prime Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Prime Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 RLS Logistics

Exhibit 95: RLS Logistics - Overview



Exhibit 96: RLS Logistics - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: RLS Logistics - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 98: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 99: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 100: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 101: Research methodology



Exhibit 102: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 103: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 104: List of abbreviations

