USD 909.27 Mn growth expected in Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market -- Driven by global rise in TBI cases

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 909.27 million between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 7.22% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.08% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio categorizes the global craniomaxillofacial devices market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent, global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

The global craniomaxillofacial devices market is characterized by the presence of multinational, regional, and local vendors. The increasing number of product approvals will likely increase the market competition during the forecast period. Vendors such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cavendish Implants Ltd., Ceremed Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kelyniam Global Inc., KLS Martin Group, Marmon Holdings Inc., Medartis Holding AG, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. hold a major share of the market.

Factors such as the global rise in TBI cases, growing preference for reconstructive plastic surgeries involving CMF devices, and increasing demand for patient-specific implants will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the fluctuating scenario of affordability of CMF surgeries, stringent government regulations, and high costs and drawbacks of titanium implants will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global craniomaxillofacial devices market is segmented as below:

Product

Cranial Flap Fixation



CMF Distraction



MF Plate And Screw Fixation



TMJ Replacement



Others

The cranial flap fixation segment accounted for the maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the availability of various types of cranial fixation systems and increasing developments of advanced cranial fixation systems by market vendors. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

End-user

Hospitals



ASCs

Hospitals are the prime end-users in the market. The increasing number of accidental falls and motor vehicle crashes is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

37% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of craniomaxillofacial devices and the high number of CMF surgical procedures are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing incidence of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), sports-related head injuries, the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and high awareness among people regarding technologically advanced cranial implants are expected to further accelerate the growth of the craniomaxillofacial devices market in North America during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our craniomaxillofacial devices market report covers the following areas:

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the craniomaxillofacial devices market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the craniomaxillofacial devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist craniomaxillofacial devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the craniomaxillofacial devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the craniomaxillofacial devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of craniomaxillofacial devices market vendors

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.08% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 909.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cavendish Implants Ltd., Ceremed Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kelyniam Global Inc., KLS Martin Group, Marmon Holdings Inc., Medartis Holding AG, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

