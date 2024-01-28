USD 909.61 million growth in the Automotive Racing Seat Market between 2023 and 2028, High-performance vehicles driving sales volume of racing seats to boost growth, 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive racing seat market is estimated to grow by USD 909.61 million from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.45% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. High-performance vehicles driving sales volume of racing seats is the key factor driving growth. The high-performance vehicle segment is expected to grow in the next five years, especially with a boost from the performance hatchback sector. These vehicles often feature racing seat systems in the front seats and are a key focus for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), driving advancements in engine technology, such as performance optimization, downsizing engines for efficiency, increased power output, and the use of carbon fiber materials. This demand comes from racing enthusiasts, regular consumers, and the OEM.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Racing Seat Market 2024-2028

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (High-performance and Eco-performance), Application (Sports cars, Rally vehicles, and Touring vehicles), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The high-performance segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. A racing vehicle necessitates seats capable of absorbing dynamic loads caused by high speeds and sudden vehicle maneuvers. These seats are engineered to limit occupant movement within safety standards. High-performance racing seats are designed using a one-piece construction concept, adhering to the regulations of racing organizations like the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

By geography, the global market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive racing seat market.

Europe is estimated to contribute 48% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Europe's market is in a mature phase, solidifying its position in the performance and premium segments. The region is a hub for automotive innovation, hosting major players like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Volkswagen. RECARO Automotive Seating, based in Germany , is a key manufacturer. Growth is tied to high-performance car sales, particularly in racing events.

The evolution of smart seats as the next form of high-performance design is the primary trend shaping growth.

is the primary trend shaping growth. Growing tax on luxury vehicles is a significant challenge that affects growth.

Racing Seats: Safety, Comfort, and Performance Enhancement in Motorsport Applications

Racing seats, also known as bucket seats, are crucial for motorsport applications, offering FIA certification and safety standards compliance. Designed with features like adjustable lumbar support, harness compatibility, and side mounts, they prioritize safety and ergonomic comfort. Often made from carbon fiber for lightweight and durable construction, these seats may feature brands like Recaro, Sparco, or Bride, offering custom fit and fire-retardant materials. Ventilation systems and impact absorption further enhance safety, making them popular among track day enthusiasts and professional racing teams. Aftermarket upgrades, including seat rail kits, allow for vehicle integration, while racing simulator seats cater to simulation enthusiasts. Motorsport sponsorships drive innovation and development in this segment.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive rear-seat infotainment market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,855.58 million at a CAGR of 11.92% between 2022 and 2027.

The automotive active seat belt system market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,941.4 million at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2027.

