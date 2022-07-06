USD 910.35 bn growth opportunity in Engineering Services Market | Evolving opportunities with AECOM, AKKA Technologies SE, and Altran Technologies among others | Technavio

Jul 06, 2022, 03:45 ET
NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The engineering services market size is expected to increase by USD 910.35 billion between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.15% during the forecast period. The report identifies AECOM, AKKA Technologies SE, Altran Technologies, Arcadis NV, Babcock International Group Plc, Bechtel Corp., Fluor Corp., Infosys Ltd., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. as some of the major market participants. APAC will emerge as the major market for engineering services, occupying 34% of the global market share.
View Report Sample for highlights on the vendor landscape, regional growth opportunities, and
other important statistics.
Market Dynamics
The market is highly fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of numerous vendors offering similar services. The low rate of differentiation and the significant number of players are intensifying the market competition. The market is maturing, and, at present, it is recording the entry of highly specialized new players. These new entrants are providing new services with emerging technologies, including digital solutions, artificial intelligence, and IoT.
The reduced overhead costs associated with the deployment of engineering services, rising industrial automation, and the delegation of ancillary tasks to focus on core competencies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the shortage of expertise and skilled labor will challenge the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Engineering Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End-user
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Telecommunication
- Others
The automotive industry is the prime end-user of engineering services in the market. The development of autonomous and driverless vehicles is the key factor driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The market will observe maximum growth in APAC during the forecast period. Increasing economic activities in developing countries and rapid urbanization are driving the growth of the regional market. China and Japan are the key markets for engineering services in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.
To help businesses improve their market position, the engineering services market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. The report also covers the following areas:
- Engineering Services Market Size
- Engineering Services Market Trends
- Engineering Services Market Industry Analysis
Engineering Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist engineering services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the engineering services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the engineering services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of engineering services market vendors
|
Engineering Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.15%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 910.35 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.45
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AECOM, AKKA Technologies SE, Altran Technologies, Arcadis NV, Babcock International Group Plc, Bechtel Corp., Fluor Corp., Infosys Ltd., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Construction and engineering market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers – Demand led growth
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Competitive scenario
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 AECOM
- Exhibit 47: AECOM - Overview
- Exhibit 48: AECOM - Business segments
- Exhibit 49:AECOM - Key news
- Exhibit 50: AECOM - Key offerings
- Exhibit 51: AECOM - Segment focus
- 10.4 AKKA Technologies SE
- Exhibit 52: AKKA Technologies SE - Overview
- Exhibit 53: AKKA Technologies SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: AKKA Technologies SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: AKKA Technologies SE - Segment focus
- 10.5 Altran Technologies
- Exhibit 56: Altran Technologies - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Altran Technologies - Business segments
- Exhibit 58:Altran Technologies - Key news
- Exhibit 59: Altran Technologies - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Altran Technologies - Segment focus
- 10.6 Arcadis NV
- Exhibit 61: Arcadis NV - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Arcadis NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 63:Arcadis NV- Key news
- Exhibit 64: Arcadis NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Arcadis NV - Segment focus
- 10.7 Babcock International Group Plc
- Exhibit 66: Babcock International Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Babcock International Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 68:Babcock International Group PLC- Key news
- Exhibit 69: Babcock International Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Babcock International Group Plc - Segment focus
- 10.8 Bechtel Corp.
- Exhibit 71: Bechtel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Bechtel Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 73:Bechtel Corp.- Key news
- Exhibit 74: Bechtel Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Fluor Corp.
- Exhibit 75: Fluor Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Fluor Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 77:Fluor Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 78: Fluor Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Fluor Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Infosys Ltd.
- Exhibit 80: Infosys Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 82:Infosys Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 83: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
- Exhibit 85: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 87:Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 88: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Exhibit 90: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 91: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 92:Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.- Key news
- Exhibit 93: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 96: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 98: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations
