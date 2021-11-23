USD 910.53 mn growth in Coiled Tubing Market from 2020 to 2025 |Evolving Opportunities with Altus Intervention & Baker Hughes Co. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Coiled Tubing Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The factors such as rising global oil and gas demand, increased exploration of unconventional sources, and new exploration policies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials may threaten the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Coiled Tubing Market 2021-2025:Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Coiled Tubing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The coiled tubing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the coiled tubing market include Altus Intervention, Baker Hughes Co., Halliburton Co., NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., RPC Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., STEP Energy Services Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Trican Well Service Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc.

Coiled Tubing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Onshore



Offshore

Geography

North America



MEA



Europe



APAC



South America

Coiled Tubing Market 2021-2025:Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment

37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the coiled tubing market in North America .

during the forecast period. The US and are the key markets for the in . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA and APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA and APAC.

The coiled tubing market share growth by the onshore segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

Coiled Tubing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist coiled tubing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coiled tubing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coiled tubing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coiled tubing market vendors

Coiled Tubing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 910.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.57 Regional analysis North America, MEA, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Russian Federation, China, Saudi Arabia, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altus Intervention, Baker Hughes Co., Halliburton Co., NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., RPC Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., STEP Energy Services Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Trican Well Service Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

