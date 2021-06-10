USD 915.69 Million growth expected in Smart Lock Market at a CAGR of 9.57% amid COVID-19 Spread | SpendEdge

Leading global suppliers can assist buyers in realizing high-cost savings through their efforts on areas such as forward integration, reducing total ownership cost, manage ad hoc spend, negotiate on pricing and contractual terms, conference participation, managing labor price volatility, level of automation, quality management, and reduction in ad-hoc spend. Collaborations with global suppliers will also help buyers in cost-saving and ensure high-quality procurement in the dynamic market.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Smart Lock Market in India: Key Price Trends

According to the Smart Lock price trends, higher anti-dumping duties imposed by the governments in countries such as China , the US, France , Germany , and India will increase the price of exported Smart Lock.

The steady increase in crude oil prices will drive the prices of raw materials such as optical fiber, PE, PVC, steel, and aluminum. This will propel Smart Lock suppliers' manufacturing costs.

Insights Offered in this Smart Lock Market Report

Top Smart Lock suppliers and their cost structures

Top Smart Lock suppliers in the US and their cost structures

Smart Lock market spend analysis in the US

Smart Lock price trends, and forecasts

Cost drivers influencing the Smart Lock prices

Some of the top Smart Lock suppliers listed in this report:

This Smart Lock procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Panasonic Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Allegion Plc

Vivint Smart Home Inc.

ASSA ABLOY AB

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Smart Lock TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

