USD 921.05 Billion Growth expected in Health Insurance Market by 2026 | 1,200+ Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

Oct 21, 2022, 09:55 ET
- Health Insurance Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.
- UnitedHealth Group, Allianz Group, and AXA Group. will emerge as Health Insurance suppliers by 2026.
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Insurance will grow at a CAGR of 7.27% by 2026. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Health Insurance requirements.
The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Health Insurance with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.
- The most widely adopted pricing models in the Health Insurance Market
- Risk-based pricing model
- Cost-sharing pricing model
- Cost-plus pricing model
The report provides a complete drill-down on Global Health Insurance's spending outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spending scenario, growth outlook, incremental spending, and other key information are available individually for North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and APAC.
