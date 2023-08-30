USD 924.3 million growth expected for Aerospace Coatings Market between 2022 - 2027| The rise in the adoption of nano-coating boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Coatings Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The aerospace coatings market is estimated to grow by USD 924.3 million during 2022-2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. Market demand for aerospace coatings is being driven by the escalating need for advanced solutions that protect aircraft from corrosion, extreme conditions, and environmental factors, while also improving fuel efficiency and reducing carbon emissions. Get highlights on the market size, YOY growth rates, and other important statistics about the market. Click here to get a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aerospace Coatings Market 2023-2027
Aerospace Coatings Market 2023 – 2027:  Market Driver

The primary driver behind the global aerospace coatings market's growth is the substantial increase in air passengers worldwide. This rise, driven by factors such as increased business and leisure travel, expanded commercial routes, and the emergence of budget airlines, has led to greater aircraft production and demand for aerospace coatings. Additionally, the industry's focus on fuel efficiency and carbon emissions reduction has increased the development of advanced coatings that enhance aircraft aerodynamics, reduce fuel consumption, and minimize emissions. The growing demand for eco-friendly coatings that lack volatile organic compounds (VOCs) has further contributed to the market's expansion. Overall, these factors are anticipated to expand the aerospace coatings market's growth in the foreseeable future.

Aerospace Coatings Market 2023 – 2027: Competitor Analysis

The aerospace coatings market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies including 3M Co., Aerospace Coatings Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Curtiss Wright Corp., Henkel AG and Co. KgaA, Hentzen Coatings Inc., High Performance Composites and Coatings Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., HSH Aerospace Finishes, IHI Corp., Mankiewicz Gebr. And Co., Metderm Treat, Nickel Composite Coatings Inc., NOVARIA HOLDINGS LLC, PPG Industries Inc., SOCOMORE SASU, The Sherwin Williams Co., Walter Wurdack Inc., and Zircotec Ltd.

Aerospace Coatings Market 2023 – 2027: Market Segmentation by Application, Type and Geography

  • By Application
    • Commercial aviation
    • Military aviation
    • General aviation
  • By Type
    • Polyurethane
    • Poxy
    • Nickel coating
    • Others
  • By Geography
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

Aerospace Coatings Market 2023 – 2027:  Geographical Analysis

The geographical analysis of the aerospace coatings market reveals North America as a prominent contributor, projected to account for a significant share of global growth. The region's established military and defense sector, coupled with robust aircraft MRO activities, drives demand for aerospace coatings. Furthermore, North America's emphasis on research and development, as well as the adoption of eco-friendly coatings, positions it as a key player in shaping the trajectory of the aerospace coatings market.

