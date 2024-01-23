USD 948.01 million Growth Opportunity in Dental X-Ray Market 2022-2027, 7.75% YOY Growth Expected in 2023 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental x ray market size is estimated to grow by USD 948.01 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.66% according to Technavio. It is estimated to experience a 7.75% YOY in 2023.

Dental X Ray Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental X Ray Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including 3M Co., 3Shape AS, Acteon Group Ltd., Align Technology Inc., Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co. Ltd, BIOLASE Inc., Cefla SC, Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Institut Straumann AG, J. Morita Corp., LargeV Instrument Corp. Ltd., Medit Corp., PEARL INC. , Planmeca Oy, TAKARA BELMONT Corp., The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd., VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Analog dental x ray systems and Digital dental x ray systems), Type (Intraoral and Extraoral), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

The growing competition is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio's report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several vendors.

Dental X Ray Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 948.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.75

The Dental X-ray industry is driven by the rising prevalence of dental diseases globally, including cavities, periodontal disease, and oral cancer. Factors such as rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, inadequate fluoride exposure, sugary food availability, and limited access to oral health services contribute to this trend. Increased consumption of sugary foods, tobacco, and alcohol heightens oral health problems, particularly among the aging population, leading to a higher demand for dental services, including dental X-rays, during the forecast period.

Digitalization of dental X-ray technology is an emerging trend fueling the growth, whereas the high cost of digital X-ray systems hamper the growth.

The dental X-ray report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Industry Overview:

The Dental X-Ray Market is witnessing dynamic shifts with a surge in digital radiography, intraoral, and panoramic X-rays. Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) gains traction alongside dental imaging software. Dental practices, clinics, hospitals, and imaging centers adopt innovative solutions, emphasizing pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, and periodontics. Image quality, low radiation dose, dental X-ray sensors, and healthcare IT integration define market trends. Tele-dentistry, dental insurance, and regulatory compliance play vital roles. Ongoing innovation, AI in dental imaging, global market analysis, emerging technologies, dental equipment manufacturers, X-ray safety, patient comfort, and the ever-evolving landscape contribute to the market's growth.

ToC

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentation by Product

7 Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

