USD 9687.67 thousand Growth in Patchouli Oil Market Size with 89% of the Contribution from APAC - Technavio

Patchouli Oil Market Segmentation Highlights

End-user

Cosmetics: The patchouli oil market share growth in the cosmetics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Manufacturers of cosmetics are focusing more on organic essential oils. This expansion of product lines also helps vendors in differentiating their offerings. Organic essential oils are free from harmful ingredients, such as sulfates and formaldehyde. Such factors contribute to the growth of the cosmetics segment, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global patchouli oil market during the forecast period.

Pharmaceuticals



Food And Beverage



Others

Geography

APAC: 89% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Indonesia , China , and India are the key markets for the patchouli oil market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Increasing awareness among consumers about the side effects of harmful substances used in cosmetics products, like synthetic chemicals will facilitate the patchouli oil market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

South America



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa

Patchouli Oil Market Vendor Analysis

The patchouli oil market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price and quality to compete in the market. This statistical study of the patchouli oil market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The patchouli oil market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the key Patchouli Oil Market Players are:

AG Industries

Berje Inc.

Eastern Agencies Aromatics Pvt. Ltd.

Firmenich SA

Geo Fresh Organic

Givaudan SA

Indesso

India Aroma Oils and Co.

Kamicka Organic Products Pvt. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Mother Herbs P Ltd.

NOW Health Group Inc.

Nusaroma

PT Mitra Ayu Adi Pratama

PT. Van Aroma

Takasago International Corp.

The Australian Eucalyptus Oil Co.

TREATT Plc

Ultra International BV

The report also covers the following areas :

Patchouli Oil Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist patchouli oil market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the patchouli oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the patchouli oil market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of patchouli oil market vendors

Patchouli Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.38% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 9687.67 th Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.07 Regional analysis APAC, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 89% Key consumer countries US, Indonesia, China, India, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AG Industries, Berje Inc., Eastern Agencies Aromatics Pvt. Ltd., Firmenich SA, Geo Fresh Organic, Givaudan SA, Indesso, India Aroma Oils and Co., Kamicka Organic Products Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mother Herbs P Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Nusaroma, PT Mitra Ayu Adi Pratama, PT. Van Aroma, Takasago International Corp., The Australian Eucalyptus Oil Co., TREATT Plc, and Ultra International BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

