USD 9687.67 thousand Growth in Patchouli Oil Market Size with 89% of the Contribution from APAC - Technavio

Sep 06, 2022, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Patchouli Oil Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 2.38%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global patchouli oil market as a part of the global personal products market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the patchouli oil market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The growing demand for clean-label and organic products is one of the key drivers supporting the patchouli oil market growth. In addition, the increasing demand for eco-perfumes is one of the key patchouli oil market trends contributing to the market growth. However, the stringent regulations will be one of the factors hindering the patchouli oil market growth.
Download Sample PDF for Additional Insights on the Scope, Market Dynamics, and Value Chain Analysis
- End-user
- Cosmetics: The patchouli oil market share growth in the cosmetics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Manufacturers of cosmetics are focusing more on organic essential oils. This expansion of product lines also helps vendors in differentiating their offerings. Organic essential oils are free from harmful ingredients, such as sulfates and formaldehyde. Such factors contribute to the growth of the cosmetics segment, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global patchouli oil market during the forecast period.
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food And Beverage
- Others
- Geography
- APAC: 89% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Indonesia, China, and India are the key markets for the patchouli oil market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Increasing awareness among consumers about the side effects of harmful substances used in cosmetics products, like synthetic chemicals will facilitate the patchouli oil market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- South America
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East And Africa
Get Segment-wise Insights and Regional Contributions as you Request a Sample Report
The patchouli oil market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price and quality to compete in the market. This statistical study of the patchouli oil market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The patchouli oil market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Some of the key Patchouli Oil Market Players are:
- AG Industries
- Berje Inc.
- Eastern Agencies Aromatics Pvt. Ltd.
- Firmenich SA
- Geo Fresh Organic
- Givaudan SA
- Indesso
- India Aroma Oils and Co.
- Kamicka Organic Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Mother Herbs P Ltd.
- NOW Health Group Inc.
- Nusaroma
- PT Mitra Ayu Adi Pratama
- PT. Van Aroma
- Takasago International Corp.
- The Australian Eucalyptus Oil Co.
- TREATT Plc
- Ultra International BV
Want to know Vendor-specific Product Insights and Strategic Initiatives, Download Sample Now!
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist patchouli oil market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the patchouli oil market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the patchouli oil market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of patchouli oil market vendors
Silicone Oil Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026
Rubber Process Oil Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Patchouli Oil Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.38%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 9687.67 th
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.07
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 89%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Indonesia, China, India, and Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AG Industries, Berje Inc., Eastern Agencies Aromatics Pvt. Ltd., Firmenich SA, Geo Fresh Organic, Givaudan SA, Indesso, India Aroma Oils and Co., Kamicka Organic Products Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mother Herbs P Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Nusaroma, PT Mitra Ayu Adi Pratama, PT. Van Aroma, Takasago International Corp., The Australian Eucalyptus Oil Co., TREATT Plc, and Ultra International BV
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Download now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of patchouli oil market - Download Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article