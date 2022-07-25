USD 989.95 Mn growth opportunity in Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market -- Technavio expects increasing demand from automotive industry to drive growth

Jul 25, 2022, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 989.95 million between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 9.60% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period. APAC will account for the largest market share. Download a Sample Report Here
The global friction stir welding equipment market is moderately fragmented, with international players having a clear dominance. The market is capital-intensive, and hence, poses a stiff challenge to local players. These small players face challenges from international vendors in terms of quality, features, functionalities, and services. With the introduction of products that incorporate new, innovative features, and technologies, the competition will become more aggressive. Vendors operating in the market experience most of the demand from the construction and automotive sectors.
Concurrent Technologies Corp., FOOKE GmbH, Gatwick Technologies Ltd., HFW Solutions LLC, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., Manufacturing Technology Inc., Midea Group (KUKA AG), Norsk Hydro ASA, PaR Systems LLC, and Yamazaki Mazak Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand from the automotive industry, advantages of FSW over conventional methods, and increase in installation of the automated welding assembly line will offer immense growth opportunities, need for huge investments in R&D of new welding technology, shrinkage of skilled and qualified labor, and the emergence of laser welding technology will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The friction stir welding equipment market is segmented as below:
- End User
- Automotive Industry
- Aerospace Industry
- Railway Industry
- Shipbuilding Industry
- Others
The automotive industry is the prime end-user in the market. The growth of the two-wheeler market and the increasing demand for high fuel-efficient vehicles are driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
About 49% of the market growth will originate from the region during the forecast period. The expanding middle-class population and the easy availability of low-cost labor are driving the growth of the friction stir welding equipment market in APAC. In addition, the growth of the transportation and aerospace industries is further accelerating the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our friction stir welding equipment market report covers the following areas:
- Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Size
- Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Trends
- Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Industry Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the friction stir welding equipment market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the friction stir welding equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist friction stir welding equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the friction stir welding equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the friction stir welding equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of friction stir welding equipment market vendors
- Welding Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
- Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.98%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 989.95 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.60
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 49%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Concurrent Technologies Corp., FOOKE GmbH, Gatwick Technologies Ltd., HFW Solutions LLC, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., Manufacturing Technology Inc., Midea Group (KUKA AG), Norsk Hydro ASA, PaR Systems LLC, and Yamazaki Mazak Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
- 3.5 By product
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Automotive industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Aerospace industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Aerospace industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Aerospace industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Railway industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Railway industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Railway industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Shipbuilding industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Shipbuilding industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Shipbuilding industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Overview
- Exhibit 28: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Concurrent Technologies Corp.
- Exhibit 49: Concurrent Technologies Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Concurrent Technologies Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: Concurrent Technologies Corp.- Key news
- Exhibit 52: Concurrent Technologies Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.4 FOOKE Gmbh
- Exhibit 53: FOOKE Gmbh - Overview
- Exhibit 54: FOOKE Gmbh - Product and service
- Exhibit 55: FOOKE Gmbh - Key offerings
- 10.5 Gatwick Technologies Ltd.
- Exhibit 56: Gatwick Technologies Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Gatwick Technologies Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: Gatwick Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 HFW Solutions LLC
- Exhibit 59: HFW Solutions LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 60: HFW Solutions LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: HFW Solutions LLC - Key offerings
- 10.7 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 62: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: Hitachi Ltd-Key news
- Exhibit 65: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Manufacturing Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 67: Manufacturing Technology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Manufacturing Technology Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: Manufacturing Technology Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 MIDEA GROUP
- Exhibit 70: MIDEA GROUP - Overview
- Exhibit 71: MIDEA GROUP - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: MIDEA GROUP-Key news
- Exhibit 73: MIDEA GROUP - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: MIDEA GROUP - Segment focus
- 10.10 Norsk Hydro ASA
- Exhibit 75: Norsk Hydro ASA - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Norsk Hydro ASA - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: Norsk Hydro ASA-Key news
- Exhibit 78: Norsk Hydro ASA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Norsk Hydro ASA - Segment focus
- 10.11 Pohlad Companies
- Exhibit 80: Pohlad Companies - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Pohlad Companies - Product and service
- Exhibit 82: Pohlad Companies-Key news
- Exhibit 83: Pohlad Companies - Key offerings
- 10.12 Yamazaki Mazak Corp.
- Exhibit 84: Yamazaki Mazak Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Yamazaki Mazak Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 86: Yamazaki Mazak Corp. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 90: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article