USD 989.95 Mn growth opportunity in Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market -- Technavio expects increasing demand from automotive industry to drive growth

Concurrent Technologies Corp., FOOKE GmbH, Gatwick Technologies Ltd., HFW Solutions LLC, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., Manufacturing Technology Inc., Midea Group (KUKA AG), Norsk Hydro ASA, PaR Systems LLC, and Yamazaki Mazak Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand from the automotive industry, advantages of FSW over conventional methods, and increase in installation of the automated welding assembly line will offer immense growth opportunities, need for huge investments in R&D of new welding technology, shrinkage of skilled and qualified labor, and the emergence of laser welding technology will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The friction stir welding equipment market is segmented as below:

End User

Automotive Industry



Aerospace Industry



Railway Industry



Shipbuilding Industry



Others

The automotive industry is the prime end-user in the market. The growth of the two-wheeler market and the increasing demand for high fuel-efficient vehicles are driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America

About 49% of the market growth will originate from the region during the forecast period. The expanding middle-class population and the easy availability of low-cost labor are driving the growth of the friction stir welding equipment market in APAC. In addition, the growth of the transportation and aerospace industries is further accelerating the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our friction stir welding equipment market report covers the following areas:

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the friction stir welding equipment market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the friction stir welding equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist friction stir welding equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the friction stir welding equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the friction stir welding equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of friction stir welding equipment market vendors

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.98% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 989.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.60 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Concurrent Technologies Corp., FOOKE GmbH, Gatwick Technologies Ltd., HFW Solutions LLC, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., Manufacturing Technology Inc., Midea Group (KUKA AG), Norsk Hydro ASA, PaR Systems LLC, and Yamazaki Mazak Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

