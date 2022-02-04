USD 990 Mn growth in Online Clothing Rental Market | Dominated by Armoire Style Inc., Glam Corner Pty Ltd., Gwynnie Bee, and other players | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The market is driven by factors such as the growing e-commerce fashion industry, the rising participation of people in social occasions, and the growing fast fashion industry. However, challenges such as inventory management challenges, limitation of cross-boundary rental services, and additional fees to avail online clothing rental services will reduce the growth potential in the market.

The online clothing rental market report is segmented by end-user (women, men, and children) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

By end-user, the market is generating maximum revenue in the women segment. The increasing demand for women wear for various occasions such as dates, formal meetings, parties, vacations, weddings, outdoor activities, and daily work is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, many vendors are starting to offer styling services for women to improve the customer value proposition. For instance, Rent The Front Row LLC., a vendor based in London offers personalized shopping services for women, apart from sourcing luxury clothing from across the globe and offering wardrobe advice. Such developments among vendors are further accelerating the growth of the segment.

APAC will dominate the market growth, occupying 41% of the global market share. The increasing awareness of sustainability and improvement in laundry services among consumers are driving the growth of the online clothing rental market in APAC. In addition, the growing trend of renting premium clothes online for various social events led by the increase in disposable incomes is fostering the growth of the regional market.

Online Clothing Rental Market: Vendor Landscape

The global online clothing rental market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of a large number of domestic and international players. Vendors are continuously updating their offerings according to the latest fashion trends for each season. Besides, the intense competition in the market is forcing vendors to focus on various aspects such as product differentiation, portfolio expansion, and competitive pricing to gain an edge over their rivals.

Armoire Style Inc.: The company offers online clothing rental services to women.

The company offers online clothing rental services to women. Glam Corner Pty Ltd.: The company offers online clothing rental services to women.

The company offers online clothing rental services to women. Gwynnie Bee: The company offers online clothing rental services to women.

The company offers online clothing rental services to women. La Reina Gown: The company offers online rent clothing such as hijabs, dresses, tops, bottoms for kids and women.

The company offers online rent clothing such as hijabs, dresses, tops, bottoms for kids and women. Le Tote Inc.: The company offers clothing rental services such as classic, maternity, and gift cards for women.

The company offers clothing rental services such as classic, maternity, and gift cards for women. Lending Luxury

Mine for Nine LLC

Rent the Runway Inc.

Rotaro

Style Lend Inc.

Online Clothing Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 990.00 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.28 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, China, US, Germany, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Armoire Style Inc., Glam Corner Pty Ltd., Gwynnie Bee, La Reina Gown, Le Tote Inc., Lending Luxury, Mine for Nine LLC, Rent the Runway Inc., Rotaro, and Style Lend Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

