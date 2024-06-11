USDA Awards bioMérieux GENE-UP® CAMPLYLOBACTER as Method of Choice for Campylobacter Detection in USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service Laboratories

GENE-UP® CAMPYLOBACTER is a real-time PCR-based solution that delivers results in under an hour and is AOAC validated for a variety of enrichment media s .

CHICAGO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bioMérieux , a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, is pleased to announce the incorporation of the company's GENE-UP® CAMPYLOBACTER assay into the methodology used by the USDA-FSIS Field Service Laboratories.

bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, is pleased to announce the incorporation of the company's GENE-UP® CAMPYLOBACTER assay into the methodology used by the USDA-FSIS Field Service Laboratories.

"We are thrilled to be awarded this contract by the USDA-FSIS. With the inclusion of GENE-UP® CAMPYLOBACTER, bioMérieux now has the most FSIS methods of choice for microbiology than any other diagnostics provider," says Miguel Villa, Sr. Vice President, Americas, Industrial Applications, at bioMérieux. "This is a testament to our continued dedication to providing innovation within the animal protein sector and the food industry at large, reinforcing GENE-UP® as the full solution for all molecular testing needs in one place."

The GENE-UP® CAMPYLOBACTER assay is the latest of bioMérieux's molecular diagnostic solutions to be recognized by food safety regulatory bodies in the United States. Earlier this year, bioMérieux announced a research collaboration to improve microbial detection of food-borne pathogens with the Food and Drug Administration, and in 2022, the USDA named bioMérieux's GENE-UP® QUANT Salmonella quantification method of choice in all FSIS laboratories, with both GENE-UP® QUANT Salmonella and TEMPO® solutions currently included in the USDA Microbiology Laboratory Guidebook (MLG).

"Our Augmented Diagnostics approach helps food industry leaders go beyond the test results and harness data, genomics, and diagnostic insights to solve the toughest problems," says John Shultz, Sr. Director, Sales and Marketing, Industrial Applications, at bioMérieux. "The recognition of GENE-UP® CAMPYLOBACTER as the method of choice of the USDA is yet another way that bioMérieux helps facilitate and advance the science of food safety and protect public health."

A longtime diagnostic partner to the food industry, bioMérieux works closely with its customers to develop solutions that go beyond the test results, providing smarter, more dynamic solutions that provide actionable insights with unrivaled specificity to each production facility. Its complete portfolio of industry solutions supports the entirety of the production process, from pathogen detection, to quantification, to enumerating quality indicators.

ABOUT BIOMÉRIEUX

Pioneering Diagnostics

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics since 1963, bioMérieux is present in 45 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. In 2023, revenues reached €3.7 billion, with over 90% of sales outside of France.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software and services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in

agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

www.biomerieux.com.

