USDA Recognizes Greater Commercial Lending As #1 Business and Industry Lender in Top Commercial Lender Rankings

Greater Commercial Lending (GCL) is one of USDA Rural Development's 2020 top commercial lending partners for 2020.

Nevada Rural Development State Director Philip Cowee said USDA's lending partners play a critical role in making sure that rural economies stay strong and have financial resources in these difficult times.

Concurrently, GCL assisted or participated in an additional $157 million in loans from many of the top USDA commercial lending partners during the last fiscal year.

USDA Business & Industry Guaranteed Loan Program

GCL secured a record-breaking $205 million in obligated loans, a record also previously held by GCL in 2018 at more than $136 million. The B&I program was designed to assist rural businesses obtain needed credit to help save and create jobs in America. Many types of businesses are eligible for this loan, including those engaged in the manufacturing, wholesale, retail and service industries. They must be in cities or towns with less than 50,000 people. GCL is the only Nevada-based financial institution to be recognized as a top USDA commercial lender in the rankings.

"Without rural communities, our country would be crippled," said Jeremy Gilpin, executive vice president for Greater Commercial Lending. "There's also been a trend of urban out-migration into rural markets, so we need to make sure that we're there for guidance, infrastructure and lending for people and organizations that make such places thrive. It's our aim to help bolster our rural communities and make them stronger."

Some of the rural businesses that GCL has assisted include Appalachian Wildlife Center, Spring Born, Inc., Penn Greenhouse, LLC and Four Peaks Energy.

For more information about commercial loans and the USDA loan programs, visit greatercommerciallending.com .

About Greater Commercial Lending

Greater Commercial Lending (GCL) builds long-lasting business partnerships that help communities thrive. GCL provides commercial lending services to diverse entities across the U.S. GCL is a credit union service organization (CUSO) established in 2017 operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU), based in Carson City, Nev. The USDA identified GCL as the number one Business & Industry lender in 2020. GCL is consistently ranked among the top producers for both USDA and SBA guaranteed loan programs. For more information, call (833) 519-9474 or visit greatercommerciallending.com .

Contact:

Chrisie Yabu

[email protected]

SOURCE Greater Commercial Lending

